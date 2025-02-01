What to Expect When Applying: insights from a postgraduate applicant

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Before I get started, I must address an important caveat to the title above. As someone still going through the postgraduate process myself, my expectations continue to develop as I write this piece. They continue to take shape as I write yet another statement of academic purpose, submit another application, and research another program. I feel like my seventeen-year old self, going through the university application process all over again; only, this time, with higher adult stakes and responsibilities involved. I catch myself thinking “if only I knew this sooner.” If only my seventeen-year old self knew the application process got even more complicated without the ability to mass-submit through CommonApp or UCAS. I say all this, not to instill fear in those considering the postgraduate route but as someone ready to share her insights at the end of an overwhelming (and at times tedious) yet rewarding process. Whether you’re set on applying already, or weighing if a postgraduate degree is even necessary in your career, I offer this reflection in the hopes you may better formulate expectations of your own.

Timelines, Schedules, and Deadlines, Oh My!

Most postgraduate programs offer timelines and schedules on their websites, detailing each step of the application process from the moment you should started to the general time they should reach their decision. At the very least, they will flag important deadlines. Even if their application is rolling, they almost always recommend applying sooner rather than later, especially if earlier submission deadlines exist for scholarships. Although this is an obvious piece of advice, I preach to the choir here: adhere to the timeline, schedules, and deadlines like they’re religious calendars. The same goes for advice from successful postgraduate students at the institution you’re applying for: if they suggest starting early, start early!

Nevertheless, while you’re applying to grad school and going through a time-sensitive process, remember: you’re also applying to grad school, not drill sergeant training. Thus, be gentle with yourself! Coming from someone juggling these applications with other undergraduate deadlines, dissertation research, and everything life has to throw in between, giving yourself plenty of grace is just as important.

This is especially true in terms of the great introspection it takes to write and sell yourself to admissions. Initially, I overlooked this aspect of the process, thinking I could easily recall my past experience and crank out a personal statement in a day or two. Yet, I quickly realized I needed to give myself moments to breathe. Not only did I allow myself breaks but even sought to make the process fun itself! To foster my own introspection, I drafted personal statements on the beach, listened to soothing music, and always had a comforting cup of tea in hand. Thinking about the future can be daunting but can also be fun in this way!

So, while I stress adhering to the deadlines and advice provided by the programs themselves and previously successful applicants, I also recommend you try to make this process as enjoyable – even exciting – as possible.

You are the ‘rich man’

In speaking of “selling yourself” (a skill hard to improve as someone who barely takes a compliment), applying for postgraduate programs requires a great deal of confidence. Not only do you have to prove you belong but that you will contribute to the institution you’re applying to. Some programs even require face-to-face interviews. The entire process – from requesting letters of recommendation to bucking up enough courage to click the submit button – requires you muster up a great deal of confidence within yourself. In turn, this also means I have had to grapple with imposter syndrome, comparison, and feelings of inadequacy more than I expected from this process. Luckily, I developed the skills to build up my confidence and not only “sell” but truly believe in my abilities at the postgraduate level.

Finding what works in boosting your confidence – including the ability to forgive and be patient with yourself – is important in submitting the best application possible. While I turned to typical methods of self-care and going to friends and family for reassurance, there were also some unconventionally fun methods I gave a try – one being, striking the “power pose” which research suggests lowers cortisol and boosts testosterone. I’d set a two minute timer, pose, and carry on once time was up. If I couldn’t muster the courage myself in these ways, saying a little prayer, holding my mother’s hand, even saging the house before submitting an application, eased my spirits and offered much-needed assurance. As I wait for decisions now, I still try to boost my confidence, especially when fear of rejection creeps in. While you may not turn to striking poses or spiritual rituals like me, I argue ensuring you are your most confident self is as important as writing up the application itself. Doing so helps guarantee you put your best foot forward throughout the process.

Marching on the unbeaten path

As I wait in Limbo, having submitted most of my applications and awaiting decisions, both exciting plans and worries of the future seem to be all I ever think about. I hope for the best of course, but can not help worrying about rejection. While it is easy to let myself turn this dread into a crippling fear that blocks my imagination of other opportunities for myself, I have held the belief, “what will be, will be” as a means to carry on. Thus, while I would love for life to go according to plan and study under my dream institution, I try to remind myself of other options available to further my career.

Luckily, I have a variety of friends and family who also remind me sometimes the best paths taken in life are the unbeaten and unconventional ones. I continue to find international postgraduate programs otherwise unthought of. I have also had others suggest to me a job might be willing to pay for your postgraduate degree. Additionally, some testify that taking a gap year to travel, earn more money, or rest after rigorous undergraduate study, was truly the best course of action for them.

The myriad of options to explore especially goes for those of you who may be at the beginning stages of weighing whether a postgraduate degree is truly the right course of action for you. You’re not wrong to mull over this decision. In fact, I recommend everyone (even the most adamant of applicants) to sit with themselves and meditate on the higher stakes involved in a one- or two- year postgraduate program before applying. Nevertheless, all this to say: there are plenty of opportunities to explore that can benefit your career as well as your wellbeing.

An overall lesson I learned – and continue to remind myself throughout this process – is to take a deep breath. Do whatever it is you need to do to take care of yourself. Not only should this help you present your most confident, career-driven self but also your most authentic: able to forgive, persevere, and manifest a successful life no matter the decision outcome. As the saying goes “if there is a will, there is a way” and, if you’re anyone like me who is determined to better your career, your worry and stress is telling enough that you will find a way and your hard work will pay off. I am here in solidarity to remind you that what you can ultimately expect out of applying for a postgraduate degree is that, truly, you will be okay.