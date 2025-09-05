What, Like It’s Hard? Study Tips from Elle Woods

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For myself, the movie Legally Blonde seems far-fetched. Elle Woods is the last person you would expect to attend Harvard Law, let alone win a trial by knowing the treatment regimen of perms. However, the movie taught me important lessons about being unapologetically yourself, studying in style, and achieving the most ambitious of goals. This semester, it’s time to channel your inner Elle Woods and make studying fabulous.

PRACTICE LIKE ELLE

In that iconic scene where Elle is preparing for Harvard, she gets ready for the big day by reviewing a collection of old LSAT exams. Using past papers is one of the best ways to study because it boosts confidence and familiarizes you with the format of the exam.

STUDY SOUNDTRACK

Elle starts her mornings with music. Specifically, 2000s pop. Treat your mornings like a movie montage and create yourself an upbeat playlist that sets the tone for your day. It’s a fantastic way to overcome that mid-semester slump! In my personal experience, I make romanticised playlists for the autumnal season and always listen to my Christmas classical music when revising.

SET SPECIFIC GOALS

Find a potent and specific source of academic motivation. Initially, Elle set a goal of scoring a 175 LSAT to get into Harvard Law and win back Warner. Once she had reached that goal, she was determined to be chosen for Callahan’s selective trial group. Creating concrete and specific goals makes it easier to visualise and achieve these goals, rather than making vague wishes like “I just want to do well in school.” What I find inspiring about Elle’s method is how she always ties her motivation to something specific and meaningful. Initially, it’s about proving herself and winning Warner back. Still, along the way, her goals evolve into proving that she belongs in law school and she ultimately outshines everyone’s expectations.

DRESS THE PART

Elle demonstrated the power of presentation, not just in her appearance, but in how she carried herself — whether personalising her pink and perfume-scented CV or dressing in pink rather than boring collared shirts to class. This set Elle apart from her peers, who conformed to the traditional aesthetics of New England prep. Elle was not afraid of letting her individuality shine in academic spaces. During Brooke Wyndham’s trial, Elle Woods refused to disclose her client’s alibi, even though doing so could have advanced her own career. Instead, she honoured her values and used her knowledge of all things beauty and fashion to spot the impossibility of getting a perm wet, winning her the case. Her personal strengths, once dismissed as superficial, became the tools that helped her succeed. Elle chose outfits that embraced her unique qualities while remaining professional and comfortable. Looking your best on lecture and exam days can boost your confidence. Even a comfy sweater set for the library or late-night study sessions can enhance your productivity.

SWITCH UP YOUR STUDY SPOT

Changing your study environment can help refresh your typical study routine. Instead of always studying in the main library, Elle would run on her treadmill while reading a textbook, revise at the salon, and join study groups at coffee shops. Altering your routine is a form of self-care that can improve your mood on dreary revision days. Balancing important aspects of your life and making time for self-care activities—such as getting treatments at the salon, painting your nails, or attending university events—ensures that classes don’t take over your life. After all, exercise releases endorphins, and endorphins make people happy!

LEARNING FROM SETBACKS

Elle was able to overcome hardships, even after being humiliated and undermined by peers and professors. Rather than giving up, Elle decides to continue working hard, trusts her abilities, and refuses to let others undermine her self-worth, rather than giving in to imposter syndrome. Elle instead chose to learn from the initial setbacks of wrong cold-calling answers, eventually learning the correct material and becoming the top of the class. It is crucial to continue attending class to learn from your mistakes before the final exam.

At times, I have felt overwhelmed by the pressure to excel academically. When I fall short of my goals, it is a difficult experience. In academic institutions, there can be a stigma surrounding the need to perform in a certain way, choose the “right” degree, and secure the most prestigious internships at top companies. However, it is essential to remain calm and channel that nervousness into motivation, much like Elle Woods did.