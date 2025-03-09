What Legally Blonde Taught Us About Dressing for Success

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter.

A few weeks ago, after hours of unsuccessful browsing for a newly released movie to accompany my lazy pasta dinner, I settled for a great classic: Legally Blonde. An hour and a half later, food long devoured and halfway through a tub of ice cream, I turned off the TV filled with a renewed sense of empowerment. While the movie is marketed as a chick flick, it’s essential to look deeper, especially when it comes to the significance of fashion in the workplace. Elle Woods’ impeccable style is more than just a testament of the iconic Y2K era; it serves as a powerful statement on the relationship between femininity and success.

A survey by the Telegraph shows that women feel pressured to act “like an alpha male” to succeed at work, including dressing, acting, and behaving with more traditionally masculine attributes to portray a sense of respectability and professionality. One in ten women suggest that the lack of females in senior positions in their company is to blame.

Do women have to dress like men to be successful? Elle Woods suggests otherwise. Stereotype of the Malibu Barbie, she launches deep into her law school endeavour, proudly sporting a hot pink tweed ensemble. She is confident and true to herself, oblivious of the world that seems to row against her. With pink scented CV’s, an admission video explaining legal jargon in a sequined bikini and bow adorned chihuahua named Bruiser, she is accepted by Harvard Law school, successfully completes her degree and becomes partner in a law firm.

Legally Blonde exposes and overturns tropes. The protagonist’s exaggerated femininity speaks to the way in which society, especially when it comes to toxic work culture, places femininity and intelligence at opposing ends. The surface level hyper feminine “dumb blonde” is looked down upon and all things girly are deemed superficial. A blowout, a lot of makeup, freshly painted nails become markers of shallowness, showcasing a pretty exterior with little to no substance. In movies, these characters traditionally play the role of secretary luring over a predatory boss or high school mean girl, rarely taking center stage for their intelligence.

These popular stereotypes are carried into academic and professional environments. Women are much more scrutinised on their physical appearance than men: too much makeup is flashy but too little is shabby, clothes are too tight, too revealing, too short, looking put together is a must but drawing too much attention if frowned up. When effort is placed into appearance, the assumption is that work is not prioritised. It is Elle Woods’ wardrobe, made up of all shades of pink, that draws mockery, leads to an undervaluation of her abilities, and prompts Professor Callahan to make inappropriate sexual advances. However, it also what brings her strength and confidence.

Here are some of her most valuable style and life lessons:

Confidence is key

Whatever you wear, rock it with confidence. Don’t be afraid to attract attention with bold fashion choices, as long as they respect the professional dress code, experimentation is allowed. It’s not what you wear but how you wear it – confidence assures that people will remember you for the energy you radiate through your outfit rather than a singular clothing piece.

Dress for the part

A professional wardrobe doesn’t have to be boring. Dressing up for a job can be fun and make every day more exciting. Think Elle channelling her first day of legal internship silk scarf tie, ruffle blouse, briefcase and all. Stylistic individuality is possible and encouraged as it can be a powerful way to express and embody the person you aspire to be.

Remain true to yourself

Most importantly, if you feel the need to change just to conform, reconsider. Elle Woods is unapologetically herself, embracing the “silly dumb blonde” label as a drive to work even harder. Her unwillingness to alter her style is testament of an enviable self-confidence and strong sense of identity.

Conclusion

Women should and can have it all. Femininity and academic or professional success, unlike what we have been previously taught, are not mutually exclusive. Because at the end of the day, you can be smart, successful, and stylish. What, like it’s hard?