This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever been interrupted mid-sentence while desperately trying to explain to a group of prospective students and their parents why St Andrews students avoid stepping on the PH stone at all costs, only to be faced with the inevitable question of, ‘Wait, where are you from again? Your English is really good, but I can’t quite place your accent’. Well, I have, and I’ve since come to expect these types of questions, yet I’m somehow still never prepared to answer them. Yes, I’m from India, but I’ll usually laugh it off because a quick reply of ‘oh, it’s not like we got colonised or anything’ would end things on a sour note.

But as these interruptions became more frequent, and often from fellow students, I became more aware of the way I sounded. When I spoke, with whom I was speaking, and, finally, which accent I would need to downplay to comfortably get my point across to different groups of people. I now know where to roll my r’s and where to drop my t’s or to spell out my name when ordering a coffee, enunciating the t’s so that they don’t get mistaken for a ‘d’.

And that, my friends, is the art of code switching. Yes, it depends on the when, where, how, and why, but when it comes together, it’s truly a performance.

let’s not get it lost in translation – The definition of Code-switching

The first time I was exposed to code-switching was when my Instagram For You page was bombarded with commentators and ‘analysts’ going wild when it was determined that Kamala Harris ‘code-switched’ to an AAVE (African-American Vernacular English) accent during her rally in Atlanta in 2024. Deemed a huge controversy at the time, this was assumed not to be the accent she grew up with, and she was criticised for ‘faking’ connection. This ideology could not be more wrong. As a result, I was sucked into the rabbit hole of truly understanding what it means to code-switch.

Code-switching is defined as the process of shifting from one linguistic code to another, depending on the social context or conversational setting. This might seem normal on paper, right? I’m sure everyone must have code-switched at least once in their life. But you can imagine my surprise, following the numerous reels of Kamala Harris, when I realised that partaking in unconscious code-switching was labelled as a lack of authenticity or, in some cases, demeaning.

As someone who seems to have that American or English accent in her back pocket, it irked me to know that this was the case, since little did I know, I would be using them a lot more often than anticipated in St Andrews as an international student.

do i need to have an accent to be indian?

I guess somewhere along the way, having the stereotypical Indian accent became a prerequisite for cultural belonging. I’m sure most people would want to hear a crisp ‘bottle of water’ with all three t’s pronounced as an identifying factor, but somehow it’s become a recurring joke. Because if you truly think about it, what is the Indian accent? Is it the witty response Aishwarya Rai gave to David Frost in an interview back in 2012, acknowledging that English is taught in India while simultaneously touching upon Westernised standards, or is it the bit Kamala’s character in Never Have I Ever takes on in 2020?

So, when I was first ambushed with the “so, what’s your first language” or the “oh, you don’t sound Indian”, I was taken aback. As I tried to work my way around the questions by stating that I know multiple languages, but English is, in fact, my first, I was met with a simple yet judgemental “huh”.

It’s confusing in a way. On the one hand, I’m teased by my friends back home, but on the other, it’s just an easier way to get my coffee order through at 8 am on a Monday. Unlike popular belief, or as the name suggests, it’s not a manual switch that can be turned on and off depending on the situation (switchuation, sorry), you’re in. It’s not like I wake up with a mastermind plan of adopting an English accent for the day.

when in rome?

The concept of code-switching is deeply rooted not only in language but also in behaviour, survival and belonging. Suddenly, you’re bombarded with the pressure of not sounding Indian enough, but if you do, you’re supposedly conforming to and propagating the stereotypes that are used to ridicule. The loud irony that follows this quiet form of shapeshifting is that the same people who go on and on about needing to assimilate are the same people who say, “Wait, I thought you were Indian, where’s your accent?’ All within the same breath.

Looking back at the potential history of the science of code-switching, one can pinpoint colonialism as the root cause. As colonial empires grew, they were not just exporting rich resources; they were imposing English onto the local community, controlling their self-identity. It’s pretty simple in a way. You take away a person’s cultural identity and language, and the mind and body quickly shift to a state of survival. I would be lying if I said that this hierarchy of the mind is no longer present following Indian independence in 1947. Remarkably, some people still associate the way someone speaks English, particularly their accent, with their level of intelligence. Code-switching has since become a way to navigate a hierarchy unfairly created.

can’t code switch? skill issue i guess

The true art of code-switching is recognising that we don’t have to constantly justify our accents in the first place. People observe, adapt and change depending on the room that they are in, but it doesn’t make us any less ourselves. Identity was never meant to be linked directly to our accents, or whether your English sounds extremely posh or not; it’s in a constant state of transformation. We are allowed to be multifaceted and adapt to different cultural environments without fearing judgement.

So, while I still haven’t mastered the skill of a quick, witty response, the next time someone asks you where your accent went, just remember that code-switching is an art, and it’s all about embracing your performance.