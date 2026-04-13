Under the Fig Tree: How Self-Knowledge Brings Career Clarity 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The famous “fig tree” analogy in The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath remains so telling, not just because of its literary strength, but because of its relatability. Plath describes her protagonist, Esther, sitting under a fig tree, looking up at its branches. At the end of every branch is a fig, each one representing a different future or career path.

Whether it’s her dream of becoming a poet or the expectation of a housewife, she cannot choose. She knows that if she chooses, she will lose all other possibilities. So, she stays beneath the tree, watching all the figs slowly shrivel and wrinkle.

I know, at least for myself, that the future can feel just as daunting as it does for Esther. It’s not just the pressure of choosing a path, but the challenge of not constantly doubting our decisions. After coming to university and having the opportunity to choose from a wide array of classes, this idea of the “fig tree” has weighed on me.

But through experiencing new ways of learning, I’ve started to think about it differently. Instead of focusing solely on the future and its possibilities, I think it’s important to look inward. By looking inward, I mean focusing on how we naturally think and learn, and understanding the environments in which we truly thrive.

What My Classes Taught Me

In my own experience, last semester I took International Relations (IR) and Economics. I’ve always been interested in global politics, but I quickly learned IR relied heavily on theoretical and abstract thinking. While fascinating, it was sometimes frustrating to develop ideas in a way that didn’t feel natural to me.

In contrast, I surprisingly enjoyed studying economics. I liked working through all the concepts, connecting them, and considering how applicable they were to the real world. Working with graphs and models felt more intuitive, and sitting down to study felt more motivating than writing a paper for IR. This realization encouraged me to then try psychology, where I knew I would engage with more social concepts that interested me.

I’m not suggesting we shouldn’t challenge ourselves. I understand the value in working different areas of your brain and being exposed to new ways of thinking. I’ve just noticed that when I work with material that aligns with how my brain naturally operates, I feel more engaged and confident.

It has also made me think about what kinds of careers I might actually thrive in, not based on what I feel like I should pursue, but based on what genuinely fits me. This perspective, I’ve found, is surprisingly calming. Tying this into the paralysis of choice Plath writes about, I think that confidence in our decisions comes from knowing more about ourselves and our strengths, so that our choices feel right rather than stressful.

Letting the Mold Fit You

Looking at the bigger picture, I’m trying to conceptualize that we don’t have to fit into a single, predefined, or fixed mold. Instead, we can allow the mold to fit us, and that includes paying more attention to what we enjoy doing. So often, we complete assignments just to get work done, but I truly believe that if we take a step back, we can find which parts of our studies feel more natural and engaging.

University is the time to explore, reflect, and grow into our unique and individual selves. I believe success is not about prestige or following the masses, but about self-integrity. So, instead of focusing on all the fig tree branches hanging above us, maybe the answers lie in understanding what’s beneath it—ourselves.