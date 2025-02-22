Trip Shopping: Making the Most Out of a Foreign Shopping Trip

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s time we started shopping with purpose. No, I don’t mean going to a jewelry store, I mean going to THE jewelry store and buying THE piece. This is especially important when going on a trip. Imagine leaving your destination only to find you missed out on buying a signature item from that location… the horror! Have no fear, I’m doing the hard work for you, finding what you should (or need to) buy from a destination you may be jetting off to soon.

Amsterdam

This is your excuse to buy new jeans. Amsterdam is known for high-quality denim and, if I were you, I would not miss out. A visit to G-Star Raw’s three-story flagship or one of Denham the Jeanmaker’s Denim Bars provide the opportunity to get a tailored fit, but local charity shops are also great options for jeans.

Zurich

Beauty, boards, bags, oh my! Zurich has something for everyone, which means there are a lot of “must haves.” For the former Skincare by Hyram devotee, Pretty and Pure and Soeder are two shops that carry clean beauty products from shampoo to nail polish. For the winter sport aficionado, the Burton flagship store is a great place to wander around. For the bag lover, frequent traveler, or avid planner (or If you’re like me, all three), go to Freitag and find a colourful item that looks like it was made just for you.

Copenhagen

Scandi fashion is taking over, so of course I am sending you to a charity shop. Copenhagen is one of the best places in Europe to shop second-hand, with many shops calling Amagar (an island about 10 minutes away from Copenhagen) home. Kabomani and KBH Deluxe are two shops known for having an excellent collection. If you want to stay on the mainland, Studiestræde is a street in Copenhagen that houses a wide variety of charity shops.

Paris

French pharmacy, that’s it. Renowned for their range of excellent products, no trip to Paris should be complete without a visit to the pharmacy. Citypharma and Pharmacie Monge are of course the most popular choices, but any pharmacy will do. Look out for familiar favourites such as Caudalie and LaRoche Posay, but don’t be afraid to take a risk and try a new product from a brand you have never heard of.

Unfortunately, this list does not contain every destination or location, so keep an eye out for local finds. While this list is a great way to frame a trip, don’t be afraid to go into that tiny shop on the corner, or the wheelbarrow in the street. You never know what you might find.