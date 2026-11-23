This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

St Andrews is a town known for many things. It is famously the Home of Golf (see you soon The Open™), the home of our beloved esteemed university, and the home to centuries of globally significant history (cathedral tour, anyone?). But anytime St Andrews gets a bit too big for its britches, we are reminded rather ungracefully that our town is also home to approximately one trillion flying menaces- THE St Andrews Seagulls. These sadistic, slimy sky pests typically find people on their worst days, and mostly at their worst moments, to steal away a £5 last-ditch attempt at vibe redemption- a post-essay Greg’s sausage roll, a pre-all-nighter cheesy toastie, a mid-revision Pret chocolate chunk cookie, or a post-lab Dook goats cheese sandwich with chicken, to name just a few of my personal casualties (sigh, woe is me)! So what better place than St Andrews for a gorgeous production of Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull by the Mermaids Performing Arts Fund.

The Seagull (the play) paints the seagull (the bird) in a very different light than I did in my vengeful opening paragraph, and for good reason. The seagull (the bird) in The Seagull (the play) acts as a poignant metaphor for one of the play’s main characters, aspiring actress Nina: a girl who has spent her whole life in one small hamlet on one small lake, flying free and serene as a bird until she is taken down, by people who destroy her simply because they can. That is the unfortunate fate of both Nina and a real life seagull in the play, which is shot by Konstantin, a deeply insecure and tortured aspiring writer and gun enthusiast. Konstantin is head over heels (obsessively) for Nina, who is everything Konstantin is not: confident, kind, and supported (sometimes to a fault- sheltered, or even caged). This metaphor is verbalised within the play a few times by Nina herself, who, when the chips are really very down (seriously, poor Nina), repeats over and over the line “I am a seagull” which of course means “I once flew, but now I’m dead”. Wow.

While I hope none of us ever see as unfortunate a set of circumstances as Nina does, I do think we have all had these “I am a seagull” moments before (once again, woe is me). Now at least we have an epic one liner to use when it feels like the world is ending, whether it really is or not! And every now and then, don’t we all become St Andrews Seagulls?

Feeling a bit uncultured in this, the land of fancy literature scholars, I felt called to do a bit of research going into Mermaids’ production. Written in 1895, The Seagull is regarded as the first of Chekhov’s four major full-length plays in which he experimented with deep characterisations, existentialist commentary, and the superiority of subtext over drama. This rebelled against the action-packed and soapy Russian dramatic trends of the time and made his productions- moody and real- deeply unpopular with initial audiences, who reportedly even heckled The Seagull’s opening night so badly that Chekov had to leave the audience. Brutal, I know!

Knowing this context, it is hard not to view the character Konstantin as a self-insert for Chekhov, which makes Konstantin’s incessant and ultimately deadly pursuit of a “higher form” of artistic creation especially ironic (is Chekov making fun of himself as a pretentious writer here?). This was never more visible than during the play within the play scene, when Konstantin enlists Nina in a performance of her new outrageously silly “higher form” play (expertly performed, my favorite moment in the whole show) and Konstantin is hilariously Gollum-style hovering bracing for positive or negative feedback from her captive audience.

There is very little action in The Seagull, and, when big things happen, they typically happen offstage. This leaves the characters, instead of “doing”, just “being”. They use the space to process traumas, discuss events, make smalltalk, joke, play bingo (yes, really!), fold blankets, drink (a lot!), eat a sandwich, and sometimes literally just sit there, allowing truly gorgeous character work to shine through in these overly still and oddly realistic interactions. The actors embraced this show-don’t-tell structure with immense poise; the ensemble cast was chalk full of fantastic performances, including a polished Roseanna McNaught-Davis as the steadfast and kind housekeeper Paulina, a silly Sam Morrison as boisterous estate manager Shamrayev, and a chicly emo Elodie Bain as their frustrated daughter Masha.

The visual star of all scenes was Irina, a regal ageing film celebrity portrayed in porcelain coldness by Caroline Kerr. Caroline’s mannerisms, presence, and accent (like she stepped off the set of Roman Holiday!) sold Irina, in her out-of-touch and tragic glory. She truly looked so beautiful in each and every scene.

As the title indicates, to me though, this play is really about Nina, our seagull, portrayed masterfully in all her beauty and tragedy by Siobhán Royle. Through every twist and turn, and even in the face of torturous situations, Siobhán’s Nina glowed, gracing each scene with a grounded confidence and raw vulnerability. I found myself constantly entranced by how real she made Nina feel: like someone I might have known in a former east coast life, (despite her Irish accent, which worked oddly perfectly for the role). She made us laugh and weep, both with her and for her. This kind of refined, deeply comfortable performance feels rare on any non-BFA student stage. Siobhán is insanely talented and cannot wait to see what she does next! (West End??)

After the seagull herself, kudos must also go to those villains that shoot her down. Callum Wardman-Brown’s portrayal of Trigorin- acclaimed writer, partner to Irina, underachieving father figure to Konstantin, and eventual love interest (then cruel shunner) of Nina- was impeccably performed from start to finish. Callum brought a wildly successful maturity to Trigorin, in a way I doubt any other St Andrews actor could, so much so that he genuinely felt double Nina’s age (horrifyingly well executed)! Callum brought an unmistakable soul to this mixed-up and flawed character- his eyes genuinely sparkled when he talked about writing (and even more when he looked at Nina) which made his choices all the more heartbreaking. This Trigorin interpretation was peaceful- a perfect foil to the ever-stewing Konstantin played by Izi Prothero. Izi’s Konstantin forms the ever-existential root of the play, huffing, puffing, and blowing houses down in literally every scene. This version of Konstantin, in part due to an English accent further separating her from the rest of the family, felt particularly posh, entitled, and tragically unseen. Izi played her in a particularly childlike tone- her highs were exalted and her lows devastating. I couldn’t help but feel for that doomed kid masterfully evoked by Izi, regardless of how Konstantin hurt those around her. All I can say is Brava to both of these wonderfully complex portrayals!

This particular production, adapted by director Eilidh Read (based on the translation by Constance Garnett), made some large changes to re-contextualise Chekhov’s angst through a more modern lens. The setting and time shift to midcentury east coast America was a fantastic creative choice, allowing the themes of fading stardom, existentialism, and casual opulence to find new applications in the golden age film industry, post-war recovery, and glamour of a booming 1950s economy. This vision was gorgeously brought to life, both digitally by publicists Annie Schofield and Nicole Gibson Morales and onstage by Set and Props Coordinators Lev Dormidontov and Iona Gibb. The characters looked like they walked straight out of the classics thanks to costumers Emily Shoker and Anwen Kelleher; I noted tasteful nods to many films with Audrey-esque (and more) silhouettes! The set dressings, lights by the fabulous Erin Reynolds, and sound by Paula Omana, rounded out this gorgeous fully-immersive dream of midcentury Martha’s Vineyard wealth; the only thing I want now is for that house to be as real and sunny as it seemed onstage, and for it to be free for a holiday ASAP!

The script changes were written beautifully and flowed very well into the plot and themes of the original piece- get this version on a big city stage. I also loved the additional choice to make both Konstantin and Dorn, a doctor and friend of the family played by the fabulous Lila Ahnger, women. Lila’s Dorn- mature, confident, and beautiful- offered fantastic commentary throughout.

Flowers are due for everyone involved in this wonderful, thought-provoking production (I could keep yapping) which was so masterfully written and put together. I cannot imagine how long it takes (and how cool it must be) to have a creative vision for a play like this- one in literally a different language- and to pull it off so remarkably, from rewrites to casting to tech to direction. Fantastic work to Mermaids, Eilidh Read, and to the entire company of The Seagull.

Finally, I hope that none of you readers are going through it, but if you are (like me), just remember that, like Nina, we are all sometimes St Andrews Seagulls. And you know what, if that means that I can take out my anger on some poor passerby’s sausage roll, toastie, cookie, or sandwich, then I’m absolutely fine with that. Here’s to being a seagull.

It has been such a pleasure attending so many breathtaking shows this semester for the Total Drama column! I am outrageously grateful for this platform and to everyone who has read along.

I’ll see you next time with a review of MusT’s fabulous Chronicle in Concert.

Until then, stay dramatic!