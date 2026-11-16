This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hey, you! Yes, you!! Are essays getting you down? Have the post- halloween and Welly ball dopamine crashes finally hit? Do 3:45pm sunsets make you want to hibernate until spring? Well if your answer was yes to any of these questions, I have a follow up question… have you ever thought about losing your blues and cutting footloose?

And it was through these questions that I found myself sitting in the Byre on Monday for an awe-inspiring departure from my drab circumstances into a fantastical popcorn technicolor 1980s dream, MusT’s Footloose!

Footloose is an American classic- à la apple pie, blue jeans, and, uhhh i dont know, moby dick? The 1984 film, starring big names like Kevin Bacon and Sarah Jessica Parker, remains a cultural phenomenon, instantly beloved for its high-energy dance scenes, iconic costumes (cut to my Ariel-inspired boots I wore every day for years in elementary school- ask me for evidence), relatable characters, and a feel-good happy ending. At the heart of Footloose’s cultural impact is its certified 9x platinum soundtrack, including chart-topping and pop-culturally significant hits like Holding Out for a Hero (laying the groundwork for Shrek 2’s life changing cover, so thank you Footloose), Almost Paradise, Let’s Hear It for the Boy, and, of course, Footloose the song. This banger soundtrack makes Footloose the musical technically a Mamma Mia-level iconic jukebox experience, with so many ‘80s favorites sung by characters throughout the show you’ll have to stop yourself from jumping up and singing/dancing along. Footloose is also a scarily realistic mirror of small-town southern life.

The premise of Footloose, both the movie and the musical, is simple; in a conservative 1980s American town where dancing has been banned, a group of kids team up, despite their differences, to convince the adults in their lives to hold a school dance. While the plot might sound ridiculous to you as a 2026 reader, especially in the exceptionally well-travelled and cultured town of St Andrews, it’s not too farfetched for many a sheltered rural American. The now famous story was, in fact, based on real events. In 1980, Elmore City, Oklahoma overturned its 90-year-long ban on dancing due to petitions from local students, holding the town’s first ever prom- shocking, I know! When the town council was split on the decision, (anybody who’s seen Footloose finding this familiar yet??) school board president Raymond Lee reportedly broke the tie with three monosyllabic words: “let ‘em dance”. And thus, Footloose- a story about family, faith, love, resentment, restriction, resilience, and, yes, dancing- was born.

MusT’s rendition began with a bang, quite literally. Famous pounding drums filled the theatre, a marquee-style “Footloose”-branded main curtain began to rise, and almost immediately, the stage was filled with flying flips, tumbling, and acrobatics unlike anything I’ve seen in a musical at St Andrews. For a show so much about dance, it must be the first of my many raves. Imaginative and ambitious choreography envisioned by Jade Morriseau was brought to life beautifully by an exceptional cast. Specifically, featured dancers Noya Weiss, Sarah Barry, and, extra specially, Joanna Toft (who was flipped so far into the air in an effortlessly cool stunt I thought she would hit the rafters) infused crazy talent and technique into each group number, dazzling with trick after trick. They were supported by an exceptional ensemble of very competent dancers and singers, who each played a perfect role in filling out small town Bomont as townsfolk, relatives, and teachers. The ensemble features in my two favorite songs Holding Out For A Hero and Mama Says (more on these later!), which were especially fantastic; each individual truly made this show!

The main dancer (and actor and singer for that matter!) of the show is Ren, a Chicago boy who moves to Bomont and is the town’s (almost sisyphean) catalyst for change and acceptance, played as particularly charming and kind-spirited by the talented Caleb Hickling. Caleb’s Ren felt sincere- a departure from the too-cool-for-school past interpretations at the front of my mind- like a genuine kid trapped in an increasingly frustrating string of situations and doing his best for the people around him. This sweetness made the abuse suffered by Ren on his arrival to town particularly tough and nonsensical- a sentiment deepened by Ren’s identity as a black man in the American south in this particular production. Caleb carried a huge show with ease, and massive kudos are due for such a brilliant entrance to St Andrews musical theatre.

As if to balance Ren’s sweetness, a sultry and deeply angry Ariel played by Emma Clay confidently stole each and every scene. Ariel is a character so near to my heart (as I’m sure she is for many!), requiring profound emotional maturity, confidence, and resilience to portray such a beautiful mind. Emma is that and more, singing and dancing the house down (like, come on, she is a STAR) while giving Ariel the depth and kindness she deserves. All I can say is brava, brava, brava to Caleb and Emma!

This production was BIG, in absolutely all aspects. It was evident that enormous time and effort went into each element, together making Footloose feel like a polished rock concert in sheer scale. Lights by Zoe Nickson were wildly inventive and bold, partnering with SFX by Louisa Stevens and sound by Thomas Jordan for a fully immersive experience, bathing scenes in gorgeous fogs and club-worthy lighting. The theatre itself was even used as a show aide- something I’ve yet to see done in the Byre. In numbers like Holding Out For A Hero (told you she’d be back!), comic book onomatopoeia came to life with projections on the sides of the space, immersing the audience in the songs, one “pow!” or “wham!” at a time. Costumes by Maya Kruger (both a MusT and a Keenan favorite!) were also consistently exquisite. All I can do is wonder how on earth she sourced so many pairs of boots in time!

This productional pomp makes stars shine all the brighter, and boy were there some insanely talented stars on that stage. Breakout talents Alexander Denison and Maisie Diston stole the show as clunky Willard and enthusiastic Rusty, loveable supporters of our main protagonists each with wickedly well-sung (and difficult) tracks and magnificent acting moments in the show. I cannot wait to see what these two do next. Maisie’s Rusty was complimented by the hilarious Urleen and Wendy-Jo (incredibly talented MusT veterans Ayla Jafri and Marlowe Jefferson) who brought unreal vocals and wonderful character choices to round out Ariel’s friend group. Their rendition of Somebody’s Eyes, complete with outrageously awesome trench coats and sunglasses, was such a favorite.

Footloose, while flashy and fun, is fundamentally a tale of family, in all its messy, uncomfortable, beautiful glory. As an American semi-southerner myself, I felt like I knew the characters in this musical, a credit to the ways they were so delicately crafted by the on and offstage teams. The mothers of the show, Ren’s mom Ethel (Aaryn McDonald-Brown) and Ariel’s mom Vi (Addison Thomas) were so stunningly real- beautifully sung and even more beautifully characterised. A deeply moving performance came from Ben Stockil as Reverend Shaw, who somehow perfectly conveyed the vulnerability, fear, and redemption of a Bible-belt preacher, even as a London native. Ben’s stunning voice and raw emotion as he departed on his Ren-driven redemption arc formed the soul of the show. Dare I say, Ben’s best work yet!

Finally, the most extra special mentions must be made to director Ruby Thake, music director Florence Gill, and producer Lara Hickman. These triumphs are your triumph and I am so so grateful to have experienced this beautiful story through your eyes. Fantastic work to you and your assembled superstar teams!

This has been a particularly fun week for the Total Drama column! I look forward to seeing you all next week with a review of Mermaids’ The Seagull, playing Monday and Tuesday (16 and 17 November) at the StAge in the Union.

Until then, stay dramatic and CUT LOOSE!