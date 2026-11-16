This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all know that St Andrews is old. Very old. During my first week here, I went on a ghost tour of the town. Spoiler alert: most of it is haunted. I learned what places to avoid and what ones to pass through quickly with my head down. Today I’m going to share some things about St Andrews that you might not know. This list is not exhaustive, as our town is brimming with history. There is much to uncover beyond the ruins or even that ‘William and Kate studied here’.

Original photo by Bailey Tolentino

1. St Andrew wasn’t Scottish

Maybe I’m silly but I never knew that St Andrew wasn’t Scottish. This is made even more embarrassing by the fact that I am Scottish and St Andrew is our patron saint. As St Andrew’s Day approaches (November 30), I would encourage you to read closely! St Andrew was one of the Apostles, born in Galilee in c.5-10 AD. It was some of his relics that were brought to St Andrews that connect him with the town. St Rule’s Tower is named after St Regulus, who transported them. Apparently, an angel commanded him to do so in a dream, informing him that wherever he was shipwrecked would determine the resting place of the relics. These might have included a tooth, an arm bone, a kneecap and some fingers. Unfortunately, they were lost during the Reformation. However, today, some of his relics are kept in St Mary’s Catholic Cathedral, Edinburgh.

2. Mary Queen of Scots

The icon, Mary Queen of Scots, played golf in St Andrews and is regarded as the first female golfer! Female golfers everywhere are following in her footsteps.

3. ‘Young’ Tom Morris

Now for a ghostly fact! However, ‘Young’ Tom Morris is not a malevolent ghost, he is friendly. He haunts the fairways of the Old Course and has been said to help golfers out. St Andrews is filled with lots of ghosts; from evil to miserable. It’s nice to have at least one amicable one!

4. St Andrews University

How many of us actually know why St Andrews University came to be? During the Wars of Scottish Independence, Scots had to study in Paris. However, when the Catholic Church was split into two popes, the French supported Pope Boniface IX, whilst the Scots supported Pope Benedict XIII. This necessitated the establishment of St Andrews University. Some other facts about the university include the Dean in 1470 being ambushed with bows and arrows by students and masters, as well as the banning of beards, weapons, gambling, and football in 1544. Some of the things on this list really do not fit. What’s wrong with football?

I have only scratched the surface of all the possible lesser-known facts of St Andrews. Probably, you have many of your own to add to this list. I hope you didn’t already know all of them – if you did then you really are a town expert and should consider giving tours. Have a happy St Andrew’s Day when it arrives!