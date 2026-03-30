The Wax Bar, New and Improved

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My first encounter with The Wax Bar was after a less-than-ideal manicure at another nail salon in St Andrews last semester. During my service, I was amazed at how pleasant the atmosphere in the spa was. The welcoming and smiley spa therapists and the buzz of chatty customers created the perfect ambience, while Melissa nursed my nails back to life.

When we walked into the spa this semester, we were amazed at how much the place had transformed over the last few months. The new bright pink furnishings (and the rare sunny day in St Andrews) breathed an air of freshness into the space, setting the tone for an incredible experience. I had the pleasure of receiving a Hydrafacial at the Wax Bar, although at first, I was unsure about getting a facial. Having a dark skin tone means that I have to be extra careful about what spa treatments I opt for, especially those that are more invasive or use harsh chemicals. This means I typically have to do more research, especially if the spa is in an area that wouldn’t serve many clients with my skin tone.

During my skin consultation, the therapist allayed my concerns about the treatment’s suitability for my skin tone and explained in depth how it would work. The Hydrafacial is a deep-cleansing treatment that removes makeup, blackheads, and pollution, giving you a healthy glow. The treatment uses a painless extraction while simultaneously adding hydration to the skin using an intense moisturiser. The incredible thing about the Hydrafacial is that it can be tailored to your specific skin concerns, whether that’s puffiness or acne.

After the consultation, I slid into a comfortably cushioned and heated spa bed, while being serenaded by indie pop. The treatment was preceded by a lymphatic drainage massage on my face and neck, followed by a warm compress being placed over my face. Then the actual Hydrafacial began. I usually find facials that include any kind of pore extraction excruciatingly painful, almost to the point of tears. But this was not the case with the Hydrafacial. It feels like your face is being gently vacuumed without the harsh friction or the burn from strong chemicals. The therapist correctly described the feeling as being licked by a cat. After the hydrafacial, I goggled up and let the LED light therapy enhance the treatment’s results. During this, the therapist kindly offered a hand massage, which made the experience so much more pleasant. Instead of just waiting idly under a bright light panel, I was sent into an even deeper relaxation, reflecting The Wax Bar’s attention to detail and care for customer satisfaction. The treatment ended, and I was sent home with a comprehensive list of aftercare instructions to protect my skin and make sure the results were long-lasting.

My friend Jess opted for the Fire and Ice facial, designed to rapidly and safely resurface and rejuvenate the skin. It is particularly targeted towards individuals with blemish-prone skin, as it hydrates and exfoliates the skin’s surface. The treatment left her skin glowing, with minimal redness and little to no downtime. She found the therapist highly informative, and the therapist sent her home with a care plan to incorporate healthy skincare practices into her at-home routine. Jess and I both agreed that the Hydrafacial and Fire and Ice were treatments we would get again, as the results were unmatched–one week later, my skin still feels smooth and refreshed.

A signature Hydrafacial at the Wax Bar would cost £95, whereas the Fire and Ice facial would cost £120. Thankfully, the Wax Bar offers a student discount on Mondays and Tuesdays, taking 20 per cent off all treatments. Although I agree the pricing is quite steep for the average student, a Hydrafacial would be a perfect treat to get a pre-graduation or birthday glow.