The Unspoken Rules To Surviving St Andrews Fashion Police

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Freshers week is fast approaching, so the annual battle on the streets is soon to begin. As St Andrews is notorious for its size, with a grand total of three main streets, September in town can soon turn into a battle ground of tourists, golfers, incoming freshers and their helicopter parents.

Entering into such a crowded town can feel overwhelming, complex and full of secret rules that never even occurred to you to consider. So here is your friendly Her Campus guide to making it through those first few weeks, here are the secrets they don’t tell you before you arrive…

So let’s dive in, and break down the rules of what to wear and what not to wear!

Aside from the red gown hierarchy, and its vicious hold over the student population, the basic breakdown of how this century old tradition is as follows. First years wear the handmaid style cloak up high on the shoulders, while second years let it slide off one shoulder. Third years have the liberty of letting it hang down on the elbows, and fourth years practically drag it on the floor in what can only be considered an effort to finally assert their St Andrews dominance. Or perhaps the real reason lies in that after four years, who can be bothered to make the effort to wear that disguisedly heavy red cloak properly.

Now we have covered the formal, let’s move on to the good stuff.

When considering what to wear in St Andrews the best advice is to think what would my mum wear to work, but with a hint of pinterest board chic. Business causal seems to have taken hold of the St Andrews student population, like the Labubu craze has taken over the minds of girls around the world. If you want to really look the part there is one very important word you need to add to your vocabulary and thus your shopping list – Barbour! Despite its roots echoing that of my own, with its North East of England heritage, do not be fooled the St Andrews Barbour cult does not hold the same friendly and accepting mindset. No, at St Andrews Barbour has become not just a brand but a way of life. The once golden child of the gen z wardrobe – the North Face- has in fact been replaced by what can only be described as a farmer jacket. But hey, I suppose that waxy waterproof coating will serve you well in the Scottish weather.

The cowboy boot craze has taken over the planet this year, and St Andrews is no different. These Scottish streets appear to be no stranger to the classic cowboy boot, but if you really want to encapsulate the St Andrews aesthetic, keeping in mind practicality, then consider swapping the cowboy boot for the riding boot aesthetic with classic British brands such as Fairfax and Favour or Dune, or even your typical highstreet brands such as Zara, H&M or the likes of Office. The St Andrews girls love a boot to pair with every outfit, from a little denim skirt, to your mum’s old corporate baddie slacks.

Despite St Andrews holding the title as the sunniest place in the UK, don’t get it twisted this is still the UK we are talking about. Rainy days, harsh winds, and the crisp coastal cold certainly come to life in St Andrews so lets discuss some essentials to help you battle the weather all while abiding to the St Andrews student population’s unofficial dress code.

The accessories game is arguably where this fashion police will really get you, for starters nothing will make you stick out and look like a tourist than the humble umbrella. Despite the typical Scottish weather, the real ones know that the wind will destroy your umbrella in 0.2 seconds, and there is nothing more humbling than having your umbrella turned inside out in the middle of market street just as a lecture ends and the entire student population descends onto the pavement. So a rule to remember is always stick to hoods and waterproofs.

One way to combat the harsh weather now that we have established that a brolly is a no go, is a chunky scarf. Not only does a scarf basically double as a blanket in the library and the ancient and abysmally cold lecture halls. But when wrapped around your head in true Queen Elizabeth fashion, what was once regarded as a look only embodied by your grandmother, is now the chicest and trendiest way to combat the sudden down pours.



While I am a firm believer that a girl cannot have too many bags, entrance to St Andrews automatically solidifies your immediate enrolment into the tote bag olympics, a competitive and regimented game in which a back pack is simply a no go. From vintage canvas totes to the classic Longchamp shoppers, a major rule to being a St Andrews student is to find a trusty and mostly water-resistant tote. Whether it has the ability to hold countless library books or a compartment to hold that essential Pret coffee is besides the point, your new bag best friend must have space to carry your laptop and all the inevitable junk you will lug about day in and day out.

Moving from day to night, the fashion regulations do not sleep. St Andrews is not typically renowned for its clubbing and night life, but we sure do make the most of what we have. One of my biggest tips for incoming students would be to hold off buying your night out wardrobe until you have arrived. Each university has a different dress code as to what is socially acceptable on a night out, and St Andrews is no different. Despite the countless events going on each night with their own individual dress code, colouring the streets in a sea of different styles, there remain rules as to how to dress for each occasion.

For your typical night out in St Andrews nothing slays harder than the almighty jeans and a nice top combo, paired with your trusty trainers. But if we are talking Wednesday night, then society socials are no joke, when they say costumes they mean it. We are talking halloween level every week.

For those of us that thrive or maybe just depend on a late night study session then the library is the place to be. That being said, don’t be fooled just because your studying does not mean you are exempt from the fashion feds. Scandi chic will become your go to attire, try pairing a chunky knit with a stylish slick back, and don’t forget your headphones. In St Andrews, headphones are not a study tool but a necessary fashion accessory that you simply can’t go without.

While the fashion list of do’s and don’ts fluctuates more than a love island love triangle, what you can count on is that St Andrews will always be the perfect place to build your fashion confidence and explore new trends. That all being said, at the end of the day, the St Andrews fashion police aren’t really making any arrests (though sometimes it feels like they could). So as we approach the new year just remember to wear what makes you feel your best, Barbour jacket or not, there is a place at St Andrews for everyone.