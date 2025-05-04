The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter.

Looking for the perfect summer shoe? Same. I am always on the hunt for a shoe that is versatile, comfortable, and stylish, but summer shoes always fall short. Either they look good, or feel good, but never both. That’s why I’ve put together the only summer shoe guide you’ll need – from casual sandals to corporate flats and everything in between, so you (and your feet) are fully covered this season!

Stylish Sandals

An elevated version of the well-known jelly sandal, these Sam Edelman sandals can easily be thrown on to add to the perfect dinner or vacation outfit. They also have a flip-flop version for a more casual look.

While maybe a bit too preppy for some people, I think Tory Burch Miller sandals are never going out of style. Finally, these Madewell T-strap sandals are super cute and have great reviews!

Casual and Comfortable

The ultimate California girl summer shoe is undoubtedly the Rainbow flip flop, a brand founded in Laguna Beach in 1974—a total classic. As a California girl myself, these leather sandals are staples and can be thrown on for any occasion. They are also very well made; I’ve had my pair since I was 13, and they are still going strong!

I couldn’t make this list without including another classic flip flop though: Havaianas! Perfect for the pool, the beach, or just walking around, these shoes are cute and extremely affordable. If you’re looking to elevate them, try the square-toed version.

The last shoe for this section is another no-brainer. While Birkenstock sandals have a wide array of colors and styles, I own dark brown and black pairs myself, I think the Boston clog is here to stay. As seen all over town, you can pair them with socks for a more comfy feel or slip them on for a beach day.

Professional and Cute

Managed to snag an internship, but not sure what shoes are appropriate? Mary Janes are still super relevant, try these from Dolce Vita, these by Steve Madden, or these by Flabelus. These classic flats will ensure you will be comfortable and stylish in any office setting, and they can take you straight from work to drinks with friends – no need to change shoes!

Not my personal favorite, but I think Woven raffia flats like these from Dolce Vita will be super popular this summer. They give off effortless beachy vibes while still being office-friendly.

Sporty Chic

For summer sneakers, the Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s and Adidas Sambas are still everywhere. Want something slightly less popular? Try these Puma Palermos or these super cute Aloha sneakers!

These Salomon sneakers are stylish and perfect for a music festival or summer hike. And if you’re looking to splurge, these Louis Vuitton sneakers are all the rage amongst influencers right now.

There we have it — my list of perfect summer shoes. If these exact shoes aren’t what you’re looking for, hopefully they can serve as a source of inspiration!