The Ultimate Guide to Becoming a Top Seller (and Buyer!) on Depop and Vinted

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter.

If you’ve ever opened Vinted and felt overwhelmed by the infinite number of Shein listings or wondered why no one’s bidding on that Zara skirt you listed two weeks ago, you’re not alone. I frantically try to clear my wardrobe whenever I return home before coming back to St A. I had piles of clothes I never wore, and every time I opened Vinted, I didn’t know where to start. Whether you’re searching for the perfect vintage Levi’s 501s or want to declutter before term ends, secondhand clothing apps like Depop and Vinted can be ideal, if you know how to use them.

After talking to a few friends who are active online thrifters who always manage to sell things in a day or find great finds for a reasonable price, I compiled some tips for making the experience much easier.

Selling like a Shop Owner

First impressions matter on your page, and neatly presented clothes go a long way. That means no wrinkled clothes thrown on your bed. Instead, take photos in natural daylight and model the clothes yourself if you can.

One of my friends told me, “I always get more messages when I show what it looks like because it helps people imagine themselves in it.” She usually shoots near a window and keeps the background plain against a white wall. Sometimes, she brightens the photos using editing apps like VSCO.

When writing your descriptions, it’s best to be overly descriptive. For example, you should mention if something has a small stain or a missing button. You should also mention the brand, size, fit (oversized? cropped?), condition, and any quirks. Also, adding style tags within the description, like “clean girl” or “coquette”, helps with searchability.

Offering bundle deals in your bio makes shoppers more inclined to message you to buy. You can list these by using dividers on your profile, like |2 for £20 deals|.

Curating your Algorithm

I used to scroll through the “New In” tabs randomly, and my homepage would only find me generic clothes and never show me anything good. Instead, you should overly like and save the kind of brands you’re interested in so the algorithm can learn your style. Even though it feels embarrassing, it’s easy to quickly search and follow keywords for items like “deadstock 90s Adidas,” “vintage cable knit cardigan,” or “Y2K mesh top” to filter out all the fast-fashion options.

How to Negotiate

Even if you feel embarrassed to haggle, it’s fair game. One of my friends recommended this message template to a seller, “Hi! I really like this item. Would you be open to £12? I can pay today.” Most sellers are reasonably flexible, especially if you’re buying more than one item. You can also ask if they’ll throw in free shipping or include a small discount for bundles.

Vintage Shops You Should Know About (Especially If You’re in Edinburgh)

Here are a few personal faves that were recommended to me:

Armstrong’s Vintage has the feel of an antique shop, with many floors for you to search for unique items.

has the feel of an antique shop, with many floors for you to search for unique items. Godiva Boutique is more of a curated vintage store, but it is worth it for more unique pieces.

is more of a curated vintage store, but it is worth it for more unique pieces. The Treasure Trove is a lesser-known charity shop but has low prices.

Being intentional about how you use these sites can help you clear out your wardrobe or find a new piece that fits your style. By shopping and selling secondhand, you’re putting your money towards something more sustainable and worthwhile than buying a new, unworn item.