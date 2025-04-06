The Subtle Strength in Spring: Loewe’s S/S25 Runway

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fashion, like many other creative endeavors of our time, is designed, not only to be curated, but also to take us places. As a community to connect with others, and a space where our identity can be defined, fashion is so much more than just clothes. It is a visual expression of who we are and how we want to be seen. It tells stories of culture, elegance, and evolution. In every different silhouette and fabric, fashion offers a chance to celebrate individuality. Whether it’s in the comfort of our bedroom, on the runway or down the street – fashion invites us to move through the world with intention and identity.

Arguably, Spring – and everything that comes with it – is the epitome of such a space, connoting a gentle femininity through pastels and floral. However this season’s runways certainly saw a contrast following the beige and neutral colours which have arisen on social media in the past couple years. Namely brands owned by the biggest names in the influencer circle, Kim Kardashion’s infamous Skims and newly, Molly Mae’s Maebe. Despite the rising media coverage about bringing back neutrals or the ‘sad beige babies’ (and their mothers) that were hard to miss on Tiktok, Spring is reclaiming its own colour palette this season.

The trends defining this season are perhaps best examined on the runway. This Spring season, notably in Paris Fashion Week, saw the revival and return of everything bright and floral. Take for example Loewe’s runway–its models were adorned in buoyant dresses: pastel pink, blues, and endless florals. Many dresses were made of chiffon, which floated around models and created an effortless windswept look. Despite delicate, dainty dresses, the outfits almost always had a practical base. Specifically, when it came to footwear. Alongside the feminine colours that dominated the essence of each outfit, the shoes were all uniquely different. Sporting the opposite of the dresses (sheer chiffon and floating), were shoes in strikingly darker colors. Think earthy tones—maroons, greys, and greens. Unlike the uniform coherence of many of the dresses, the footwear was interestingly varied. From typical trainers, to brogues and walking boots, it was clear to see that functionality is back.

Yet, aside from these Spring trends emerging, their implications are equally of note. Though Spring is associated with delicacy and femininity, those who decide to join the trend are hardly defined solely by fragility. In fact, this season’s aesthetic has served as a testimony to the gentle and subtle strength seen in our everyday outfits. The pastel tones and flora prints seen in day-to-day life and the runway, that are typically perceived as something fragile, instead become a statement of confidence when paired and juxtaposed with functional and grounded accessories and footwear. In doing so, designers and consumers alike have proved that femininity and functionality are not mutually exclusive.

In embracing its nuances and contradictions, designers like Loewe celebrate the multifaceted nature of modern femininity. This season’s Spring collection reveals the possibility of being both soft and strong. By embracing the many forms of femininity, designers encourage consumers to embrace their individuality with authenticity and confidence.