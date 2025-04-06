The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The sun has come out and so have St Andrews students. Coming from Spain, one of the things I miss the most from home is sunny springs, andI am not the only one. If my three years at St Andrews have taught me one thing, it is that there is nothing like the sunto bring St Andrews students together. And I do not mean this in a cheesy way, I am referring to the fact that, seemingly, all of our routines merge into one as soon as we sense a hint of sunshine, and people begin to act using, what I like to call, the ‘St Andrews Spring Rulebook’.

If the sun is out, so are you

The first unspoken rule is that sunlight cannot be wasted. If the sun comes out, so do you. Whether you do this by going on a 30-minute walk, or sitting outside the library during your study break, is irrelevant. As long as you are able to take an aesthetic instagram photo of the sunlit St Andrews, you are off the hook.

Nothing like the Quad

I am sure you have noticed how the quads have been packed with people these past few days. This is not a coincidence. When the sun is shining, the library is no longer an acceptable study spot. It does not matter if the light is reflecting on your computer and you cannot see your screen, you must maximise your sunlight and study time. Pack your bags (and a coat you don’t mind sitting on) and transition to the Quad for some sunny (and not very efficient) study time.

Iced or nothing

During your outside study time you might start feeling the urge to get an iced beverage – don’t fret, this is the St Andrews Spring effect. Coffee breaks are a huge hit in this town and we have developed our own protocol for it: hot coffee is for intense winter study, Iced fun drinks are for springtime, no discussion.

It’s 6pm somewhere…

Another typical St Andrews spring craving is the Aperol Spritz. For some reason, we think not freezing to death as soon as we step outside means St Andrews has transformed into Italy in summer. Don’t fight this urge, there is no point. Find an empty spot outside the pub (if you can) and indulge in the fun bitterness of the iconic Aperol Spritz. Oh! Do not forget to take a photo of it and post it on your story.

Sun means beach

Another delusion we St Andrews students have is that St Andrews can become a tropical beach in the sun. We suddenly forget the traumatising cold plunges we experienced during previous May Dips and Raisins and head over to West and East sands in the hope of getting an early summer tan. Placebo effect am I right?

Hot girl walks

Once you are at the beach, and trying to catch the rays of UV-2 of the Scottish sun, you might look to your right and notice… the Fife Coastal Path has been there all along! And what better way to combine exercise and sun exposure than gathering your girlfriends and going on an adventure to see as many Highland Cows as possible? This rule is a favourite one of mine and I am a disciplined follower of it. The fresh air, sunlight and socialising, provide the perfect dose of serotonin to get you through assignments.

Garden everything

Garden parties, garden cocktails, garden picinics… garden, garden, garden. If you have a garden, no matter how big or small, you better be making the most out of it. Pick up some pizzas at Tesco, and some fun drinks, and organise a social gathering with all of your contacts. Who knows when you might be able to enjoy your outdoor space next? Her Campus St Andrews has some great articles on how to make the most out of these spaces, so definitely give them a look to prepare the perfect St Andrews spring gathering.

One thing we can all agree on is that when the sun is out it is a great time to be a St Andrews student. Our seasonal sadness is immediately cured when we can sit outside without a coat, or wear a short sleeve top without our arms going numb. So take some time for yourself these next few days and embrace all of your St Andrews spring urges.