The Signature Self: Finding a Recognisable You

I define your signature self as a uniquely curated blend of personal qualities and physicalities that make you recognisably ‘you’.

My friend Sadia is a serial Oud fragrance girl – when I smell oud, I think of Sadia. It was endearing that I knew she had been around when I could smell the remnants of her Louis Vuitton Oud still held quietly in the air. Similarly, when a stranger with a similar scent is in my vicinity, Sadia affectionately springs to mind. I began to realise the strong association I was forming between scent and identity and the hidden sentiment in the subtle touch.

On my 21st birthday I set out to find my signature scent on the cobblestoned streets of Edinburgh. From Harrods Beauty to Penhaligons, and many scent testers later, I finally found the fruity concoction that would soon be known as my scent, Erba Pura by Xerjoff. Nearly two years later, and two bottles down, I wear this perfume not just on special occasions, but every day. Xerjoff’s Erba Pura is recognisably me.

These associations are not restricted to scent. My hairdresser, Gemma, is known for her combined bold red lip and beautiful red hair. My friend Eden has a courageously colourful fashion sense and is sure to turn heads at any event with her dress of choice. There have been countless times I have come across a statement dress or skirt and thought ‘this is SO Eden.’

The signature self may be most loudly seen in film protagonists. Imagine a female blonde in academia, who habitually adorns herself in hot pink dresses, accessorised with heart-shaped Tiffany jewellery. She will most likely be branded as the Elle Woods of the campus. However, this concept goes beyond being incredibly chic on the surface. Owning a signature self can inject confidence during your not-so-good days, assuring you that you know who you are and what uniquely defines you.

Something I have always struggled to accept about my identity is my Scottish accent. I used to feel inferior and insecure when someone struggled to comprehend my hard rolled R’s and pronunciation of specific words. Now, after reflecting on embracing my signature self, I have fallen in love with my accent. The very sound of that voice makes me uniquely me; I wouldn’t be quite so Emily without it. Working to find your signature self is not just about finding your perfume, it’s about loving and accepting who you are from within.

As a young woman, it can be easy to be blind in recognising how fabulous you are as an individual. If there are parts of you that do not conform entirely to those around you, this should make you feel interesting, not insecure. You are loved for everything you are, and finding your signature self can remind people of your greatness, even in your absence.

It is important to recognize that your signature self is loved for more than just your scent profile or bold lip colour. Rather, your signature scent can serve as a soft reminder to others of your ever-so-loved qualities. Finding a recognizable image embodies confidence and highlights the beauty in being fully yourself. First, accept and love all the things that you are, and perhaps follow this by searching for that signature scent. You don’t stand out just because you wear Xerjoff, you stand out because you are also unapologetically you.