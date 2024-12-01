The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I write this article, I am on a train back to St Andrews after being in Oxfordshire, England, celebrating American Thanksgiving a week early with my cousins. Although long, the 7-and-a-half-hour journey has given me a great deal to reflect upon. In particular, the power of ice bath plunges.

To start off, I am the first to admit that I am decidedly not that kind of person: A person crazy enough to start their day in a bucket full of ice or one who craves the adrenaline rush of not feeling your feet but your heart practically pounding inside your chest. In fact, my dose of cold water last year was solely reserved for Raisin Weekend in October and May Dip. So, clearly, I am not the type of person who does ice water dipping on a weekly or monthly basis. I’m sorry to say, while my friends last year succeeded in their goal of ‘dipping’ every month, I gave up by November.

We’ve all seen the occasional video on Instagram or TikTok with the person who swears by swimming in ice despite absurd temperatures even with snow on the ground and preaches about its health benefits. I previously imagined such videos were only reserved for someone far more adventurous and athletic.

But now, I am an ice bath proponent, thanks to my cousin.

I was shocked to find the first time I did an ice dip in their pool (during a monsoon, nonetheless), I felt more awake and sharper than ever. It should be no surprise – research has shown that exposure to cold water can increase norepinephrine levels by 530% and dopamine levels by 250%, enhancing mood and focus dramatically. I often found myself avoiding a cold plunge simply because it didn’t seem worth it with the amount of dread, and also subsequent numbness afterward. However, the after-effects make it worth it.

‘Heating up’ for 15 minutes and plunging for no longer than 15 seconds was everything one might expect. I couldn’t feel my feet and, once I submerged my head, it was like I forgot how to breathe. However, after quickly resurfacing, weirdly enough, I felt warm. Of course, this is the result of ‘vasoconstriction and subsequent vasodilation,’ a process that improves blood flow and stimulates the body’s natural response to regulate heat.

I’ve learned that the trick is warming yourself up first, whether that’s in your home or in a warm area, then going in. Half the battle is the chills you feel afterward and, although first-year me would have eye-rolled these praises, I now say with certainty that I get what ice-bath proponents mean when they say it starts your day right and offers a mental reset. It offers a sense of adrenaline and excitement that is unlike any other.

So, even though we may not have ice baths in our accommodations at uni, we have a great, although chilly, alternative – the North Sea! Although it’s certainly not everyone’s cup of tea, particularly in the winter months when the wind and chills are at their worst, I encourage those who are up to the challenge to attempt an icy dip. Research has shown that cold-water immersion can boost immune function, improve cardiovascular health, and reduce stress.

The feeling afterward provides a well-needed reset and distraction from assignments and other activities. During those moments, it can feel like the rest of the world falls away. I encourage everyone to challenge themselves to dip at least once in their 4 years at St Andrews!