Astrologically, the planet Uranus is currently in the house of Taurus—an alignment associated with periods of radical transformation and revolution. Uranus is known as “the Great Awakener” as it is historically associated with inciting periods of great change. Uranus moves between ruling signs every seven years, only passing through the same sign every 49 years. The current cycle of Uranus in Taurus began in 2019 and will last until 2026.

Looking back at the past 250 years, Uranus has been in Taurus during some of the greatest revolutions, leading to global impacts. While these periods of change have been turbulent, they also indicate positive transformation on the horizon, with the eradication of harmful systems to be replaced with something better.

While the planet Uranus is named after the Greek god of the sky, mythically the planet is more aligned with Prometheus, who is credited with fashioning humankind from clay and bestowing upon them the gift of technology in the form of fire and the gift of civilization. In his legacy, he is associated with strife in the service of achieving something greater, aligning with the core values of Uranus. Uranus is the ruling planet of Aquarius and similarly, the sign represents uniqueness, progressiveness, and humanitarian efforts, and is seen as forward-looking and future-oriented. On the personal level, the position of Uranus on your natal chart defines how you approach and embrace change and freedom in your life.

Taurus, by contrast, is a sign of stability, strength, and short-sightedness. The divas and dictators of the world have often been Tauruses. Taurus’ rigidity and strong sense of ego competes with Uranus rolling in periods of looming change. Taurus is put at odds with Uranus/Aquarius, and it is this reaction that incites such strong periods of change. But with the state of the world, even sturdy Taurus has a breaking point.

49 years ago, the last period Uranus was in Taurus was from 1935 to 1942—the period spanning some of World War II. In these years we saw massive transformation and turmoil economically, politically, and socially. Looking historically at when Uranus has been in Taurus, we see that these periods are rife with financial reforms, social activism, the breaking down and reformation of regimes and empires, the reallocation of resources, and changes to what humanity values, in line with the core values of Aquarius and Taurus.

Let’s take a look at the last few cycles when Uranus has been in Taurus:

1767 – 1775: The British Parliament enacted taxes on the American colonists, leading to the Boston Tea Party and the start of the American Revolution. This period also saw the beginnings of the French Revolution and the Industrial Revolution.

1850 – 1859: This period includes Harper’s Ferry Raid and pre-Civil War unrest in the US, The Indian Mutiny against British rule in India, the publishing of Uncle Tom’s Cabin and the anti-slavery movement of the 1850s, in preparation for the American Civil War.

1935 – 1942: At this time, The American “First New Deal” was in full force. World War II took off. Pearl Harbor and US involvement in WWII. The atomic bomb was approved. The “Native American New Deal” was enacted. Lastly, the American Selective Service Act was enacted, requiring all men between the ages of 21 and 45 to register for the draft and prepare the US for its involvement in WWII.

But is Uranus in Taurus always all bad? A sign that sh*t is about to hit the fan? While these periods did see immense civil unrest, they also saw the dismantling of unjust political and social structures, leading to positive transformations and progress within society. The chaos of revolution can lead to reinvention. While Uranus in Taurus may indicate that things might get worse before they get better, this placement is also a harbinger of peace—something to strive for and hold on to through these tough times we’re experiencing.

Uranus in Taurus so Far:

The trials and unrest seen since Uranus entered Taurus in 2019 have left the masses fearful of World War III. From the Russian-Ukrainian war, the genocide in Gaza, and civil wars happening in Ethiopia, Sudan, Yemen, and Myanmar, we are currently living in a historic humanitarian crisis, according to UNOCHA. The onset of COVID-19 called upon innovative Aquarius in the rapid production of new medical and public health technologies to combat and mitigate a global pandemic. Covid also changed the way we employ technology in our lives, from online classes and remote working to the power of social media. The Black Lives Matter movement also gained massive traction in 2020, igniting worldwide protests. The rise of cryptocurrencies and monopolies have shifted the economic fabric of the world, and things are currently in an interesting state. Politically this period has seen democratic backslides across many countries in a worrying shift towards conservatism, which many are calling the third wave of autocratization, culminating with the election of Donald Trump in the USA, which aggravated the Israel-Palestinian conflict and the Russian-Ukrainian war.

What can we expect throughout the rest of this cycle of Uranus in Taurus?

Will we see a culmination of the building tension as we approach 2026? What will happen economically? Taurus is a sign closely intertwined with worth and money, sexual embodiment, and the cultivation of a healthy ego. So, as Uranus moves through Taurus we may expect to see changes in these sectors perhaps in the form of economic reform and changes, or maybe progress to the perception and place of gender in society, and maybe we will get over our human entitlement and shift in service of combatting the destruction of the planet and climate change.

Climate change has been at the forefront of dialogues, especially with the natural disasters seen in the past few years. In the face of the democratic backside, climate activists have been emboldened as we are facing a now-or-never turning point for the climate, demanding radical shifts of attitude. Economically, a lot of the world is fed up with labor laws and unfair pay. This frustration is nearing a breaking point and could lead to widespread economic reforms. Politically, people are not wanting to be complicit in the genocides happening in Palestine and the war in Ukraine.

With the unrest in the world right now, it’s hard to believe that peacetime is potentially on the horizon, but right now the world is calling for revolution and reform—politically, socially, culturally, and economically. I always take astrology with a grain of salt, but the historical record is compelling. Revolution is a disruptive and painful process, but it is also a core mechanism to restore balance, reach for equity, and drive progress. It seems like the planets are, in fact, aligned for revolution.