For decades, the health and nutrition industry has bombarded us with ever-changing advice on what we should eat and drink. Milk, once the poster child of good health, is now a subject of controversy. From dairy to plant-based alternatives, each type of milk comes with its own set of pros and cons, leaving consumers—particularly women—feeling like there’s no winning choice. Let me attempt to break down the different types of milk and how the health industry keeps us in a cycle of uncertainty.

Dairy Milk: The Classic Choice

Pros:

Rich in calcium and vitamin D, which are crucial for bone health

Good source of protein (about 8 grams per cup)

Naturally contains essential nutrients like B vitamins and potassium

Cons:

High in saturated fat, which has been linked to heart disease

Lactose intolerance affects a large portion of the population, causing digestive discomfort (‘only hot girls have tummy issues’)

Ethical and environmental concerns around factory farming and dairy production

It’s literally cow juice and personally I find that odd

When we were kids the health industry marketed dairy milk as an essential food for strong bones and overall health. However now that we are grown women it suddenly has become demonized for its fat content, potential inflammatory effects, and ethical concerns. Funny how that works.

Almond Milk: My Favorite – SUE ME!

Pros:

Not as calorically dense which makes it so much less filling than other milk

Dairy-free and suitable for us lactose-intolerant consumers

Rich in vitamin E, an antioxidant I’ve found beneficial for my skin health

Cons:

Low in protein compared to dairy milk

Often contains added sugars and thickeners

Environmental concerns—almond farming requires high amounts of water

Almond milk was initially hailed by our millennial foremothers as the perfect alternative to dairy, only for experts to later critique it for its low protein content and negative environmental impact. However, after extensive research (scrolling Reddit) I have found that while the 1.1 gallons of water it takes to grow a single almond is a lot, it is not nearly as much as the 4.9 it takes to grow a single walnut. So in comparison, this makes me feel less like a climate criminal. Kind of?

Soy Milk: The OG Dairy Sub (My Other Fav)

Pros:

High in protein and a thicker consistency (both comparable to cow’s milk)

Contains all essential amino acids

Rich in isoflavones, which may benefit heart health

Cons:

Concerns over phytoestrogens potentially affecting women’s hormone levels

Some people have soy allergies but could be said with nut milk too

Many commercial brands contain additives and stabilizers

Soy milk was once celebrated as the healthiest alternative to dairy, but fear-mongering over hormone disruption caused many to ditch it in favor of other options. Here in St Andrews it is one of the most highly available milk alternatives – along with oat – so it has become my go-to at University.

Coconut Milk: The Exotic Option

Pros:

Contains medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), which are thought to help brain cells function and recover.

Distinct flavor profile that makes for a unique tasting experience.

The richness makes it really good for cooking. I recommend subbing for water in rice, it is decadent and delicious!

Cons:

High in saturated fat

Minimal protein content … sorry gym bros

Like all manufactured milks some versions contain additives and stabilizers

Initially praised for its health benefits, coconut milk later came under scrutiny due to its high-fat content, making it yet another contested choice. I think it’s a fun choice to throw in when I’m feeling a little fancy. Coconut latte? Why not?

Oat Milk: The Gen Z Star

Pros:

Naturally creamy and sweet, making it a good coffee creamer substitute

Contains fiber, which supports gut health

Environmentally friendlier than almond and dairy milk

Cons:

High in carbohydrates, leading to blood sugar spikes

Often fortified, meaning its nutritional value depends on processing

Many brands contain added oils and sugars

Oat milk has been on the rise, with many people in my generation considering it the “perfect” plant-based milk, until – shocker – concerns about its high sugar content emerged.

The No-Win Situation for Women

Women, in particular, bear the brunt of this confusion. From puberty to pregnancy to menopause, we are constantly told what we should and shouldn’t consume. One year, we’re urged to drink dairy for strong bones; the next, we’re warned about its potential link to hormonal imbalances. Plant-based milk alternatives seem promising, but then we’re told they lack key nutrients or contain harmful additives.

The health industry thrives on fear, pushing new narratives to sell products and diet trends. There’s no perfect milk—only the one that aligns best with your needs, lifestyle, and values. Instead of succumbing to the endless cycle of fear-based marketing, we should focus on making informed choices based on our own bodies and preferences. After all, the “best milk” is the one that works best for YOU.

For me, I will shamelessly plug the Plenish Brand Almond Milk that I choose for my own coffee. My best friend from high school drinks Whole Milk by the glass. Wild. My fantastic Editor in Chief swears by RudeHealth’s Hazelnut Milk. Curveball I know. It really is to each their own.