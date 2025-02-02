For decades, the health and nutrition industry has bombarded us with ever-changing advice on what we should eat and drink. Milk, once the poster child of good health, is now a subject of controversy. From dairy to plant-based alternatives, each type of milk comes with its own set of pros and cons, leaving consumers—particularly women—feeling like there’s no winning choice. Let me attempt to break down the different types of milk and how the health industry keeps us in a cycle of uncertainty.
Dairy Milk: The Classic Choice
Pros:
- Rich in calcium and vitamin D, which are crucial for bone health
- Good source of protein (about 8 grams per cup)
- Naturally contains essential nutrients like B vitamins and potassium
Cons:
- High in saturated fat, which has been linked to heart disease
- Lactose intolerance affects a large portion of the population, causing digestive discomfort (‘only hot girls have tummy issues’)
- Ethical and environmental concerns around factory farming and dairy production
- It’s literally cow juice and personally I find that odd
When we were kids the health industry marketed dairy milk as an essential food for strong bones and overall health. However now that we are grown women it suddenly has become demonized for its fat content, potential inflammatory effects, and ethical concerns. Funny how that works.
Almond Milk: My Favorite – SUE ME!
Pros:
- Not as calorically dense which makes it so much less filling than other milk
- Dairy-free and suitable for us lactose-intolerant consumers
- Rich in vitamin E, an antioxidant I’ve found beneficial for my skin health
Cons:
- Low in protein compared to dairy milk
- Often contains added sugars and thickeners
- Environmental concerns—almond farming requires high amounts of water
Almond milk was initially hailed by our millennial foremothers as the perfect alternative to dairy, only for experts to later critique it for its low protein content and negative environmental impact. However, after extensive research (scrolling Reddit) I have found that while the 1.1 gallons of water it takes to grow a single almond is a lot, it is not nearly as much as the 4.9 it takes to grow a single walnut. So in comparison, this makes me feel less like a climate criminal. Kind of?
Soy Milk: The OG Dairy Sub (My Other Fav)
Pros:
- High in protein and a thicker consistency (both comparable to cow’s milk)
- Contains all essential amino acids
- Rich in isoflavones, which may benefit heart health
Cons:
- Concerns over phytoestrogens potentially affecting women’s hormone levels
- Some people have soy allergies but could be said with nut milk too
- Many commercial brands contain additives and stabilizers
Soy milk was once celebrated as the healthiest alternative to dairy, but fear-mongering over hormone disruption caused many to ditch it in favor of other options. Here in St Andrews it is one of the most highly available milk alternatives – along with oat – so it has become my go-to at University.
Coconut Milk: The Exotic Option
Pros:
- Contains medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), which are thought to help brain cells function and recover.
- Distinct flavor profile that makes for a unique tasting experience.
- The richness makes it really good for cooking. I recommend subbing for water in rice, it is decadent and delicious!
Cons:
- High in saturated fat
- Minimal protein content … sorry gym bros
- Like all manufactured milks some versions contain additives and stabilizers
Initially praised for its health benefits, coconut milk later came under scrutiny due to its high-fat content, making it yet another contested choice. I think it’s a fun choice to throw in when I’m feeling a little fancy. Coconut latte? Why not?
Oat Milk: The Gen Z Star
Pros:
- Naturally creamy and sweet, making it a good coffee creamer substitute
- Contains fiber, which supports gut health
- Environmentally friendlier than almond and dairy milk
Cons:
- High in carbohydrates, leading to blood sugar spikes
- Often fortified, meaning its nutritional value depends on processing
- Many brands contain added oils and sugars
Oat milk has been on the rise, with many people in my generation considering it the “perfect” plant-based milk, until – shocker – concerns about its high sugar content emerged.
The No-Win Situation for Women
Women, in particular, bear the brunt of this confusion. From puberty to pregnancy to menopause, we are constantly told what we should and shouldn’t consume. One year, we’re urged to drink dairy for strong bones; the next, we’re warned about its potential link to hormonal imbalances. Plant-based milk alternatives seem promising, but then we’re told they lack key nutrients or contain harmful additives.
The health industry thrives on fear, pushing new narratives to sell products and diet trends. There’s no perfect milk—only the one that aligns best with your needs, lifestyle, and values. Instead of succumbing to the endless cycle of fear-based marketing, we should focus on making informed choices based on our own bodies and preferences. After all, the “best milk” is the one that works best for YOU.
For me, I will shamelessly plug the Plenish Brand Almond Milk that I choose for my own coffee. My best friend from high school drinks Whole Milk by the glass. Wild. My fantastic Editor in Chief swears by RudeHealth’s Hazelnut Milk. Curveball I know. It really is to each their own.