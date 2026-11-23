This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From the streets of Paris to the growing socialist movement in the United States, a generation raised on promises of prosperity is beginning to question the economic system that was supposed to deliver it. Is Marxian theory making a comeback? And why does a nineteenth-century philosopher suddenly seem so relevant to the twenty-first century?

Karl Marx probably wasn’t expecting to become relevant on TikTok.

Yet, more than 150 years after The Communist Manifesto was first published, his ideas are finding an unlikely new audience among the generation most frequently accused of being politically disengaged. From young protestors taking to the streets of Paris to the growing popularity of democratic socialist candidates in the United States, Gen Z is increasingly questioning the economic structures that govern their lives. And, the questions being asked sound remarkably familiar to anyone acquainted with Marxian theory.

Why does working hard no longer guarantee financial security? Why does an entire generation struggle to afford housing, while a relatively small percentage of the population accumulates extraordinary wealth? And perhaps, most importantly, who actually benefits from the economic system we have inherited?

For a generation facing rising living costs, insecure employment, unaffordable housing, and an increasingly uncertain future, Marx’s critique of capitalism is beginning to feel less like an outdated revolutionary manifesto and more like an explanation of everyday life.

A revolution brewing in the streets of Paris

In October 2026, a wave of student-led protests swept across France, beginning with high school students in the Paris suburbs and spreading to universities and cities throughout the country.

The demonstrations were initially sparked by deteriorating school conditions, including inadequate funding, teacher shortages, and crumbling infrastructure. However, their grievances quickly expanded beyond the classroom. Students began challenging the broader economic and political structures that, in their view, were failing to provide their generation with a viable future.

According to CIVICUS, at least 250,000 people eventually joined the demonstrations, including students, teachers and trade union members. Their frustrations reflected a wider European pattern of youth activism centred on the cost of living, housing insecurity, and declining confidence in political institutions.

In an October 2026 article for Al Jazeera, University of Bristol academic Oscar Berglund described the demonstrations as part of a broader wave of Gen Z protests driven by economic inequality, failing public services and increasingly bleak employment prospects.

What is particularly interesting about these demonstrations is that their grievances extend beyond individual political decisions. Young people are questioning the systems that determine how resources are distributed, whose interests governments prioritise, and why economic prosperity appears increasingly concentrated among those who already possess wealth.

It is difficult not to recognise the Marxian undertones.

Marx never really left

To understand why these movements matter, it is worth revisiting what Marx actually argued.

Writing in nineteenth-century industrial Europe, Marx believed that capitalism was fundamentally structured around a conflict between two classes: the bourgeoisie, who owned the means of production, and the proletariat, who sold their labour to survive.

His central criticism was that capitalism allowed those who owned productive assets to accumulate wealth through the labour of others, creating an unequal relationship between economic power and those responsible for generating it.

Marx also argued that class consciousness — the recognition of shared economic interests among members of the working class — was essential to challenging this arrangement. Individual dissatisfaction, he believed, could develop into collective political action once people recognised that their struggles were connected.

Although contemporary Gen Z activism is not necessarily a direct revival of Marxist revolutionary politics, its growing emphasis on wealth inequality, corporate power and collective economic interests reflects many of these underlying ideas.

Consider the modern graduate entering an increasingly competitive employment market, accumulating student debt, working multiple jobs and discovering that homeownership may be financially unattainable. Meanwhile, property prices and rents continue to rise, and wealth generated through asset ownership increasingly outpaces what many young people can earn through wages alone.

The circumstances are not identical to those of nineteenth-century industrial workers, but the underlying question remains remarkably similar: why does the distribution of economic power seem so disconnected from the labour people contribute?

Perhaps Marx’s enduring relevance lies less in the solutions he proposed more in the questions he encouraged people to ask.

America is having its own socialist movement

Across the Atlantic, a similar political shift is becoming increasingly visible.

The election of democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani as New York City’s mayor in 2025 marked a significant moment for the American progressive left. His campaign, built around affordability, public services and challenging billionaire influence, attracted considerable support from younger voters who felt increasingly alienated from traditional Democratic Party politics.

His victory appears to have had consequences beyond New York.

In October 2026, Le Monde reported on a growing socialist movement among younger American activists, particularly within the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). In Los Angeles, the organisation’s membership had doubled following Mamdani’s election, with younger volunteers increasingly motivated by concerns about housing costs, economic insecurity and political representation.

What makes this movement particularly interesting is its emphasis on material conditions.

Rather than focusing exclusively on the cultural issues that have dominated much of American political discourse, these activists are increasingly centring their demands on wages, rent, healthcare, public infrastructure and the growing influence of billionaires in electoral politics.

It is a distinctly economic form of political mobilisation.

And, the polling suggests that younger Americans are increasingly receptive to at least some of its underlying arguments.

A 2026 Gallup study found that Americans aged 18-34 were considerably more likely than those aged 55 and above to recognise positive aspects of socialism. Younger respondents were particularly likely to associate it with equality, fairness and access to basic services.

However, the picture is more complicated than a straightforward generational shift towards socialism. Harvard University’s 2025 Youth Poll found that overall support for socialism and democratic socialism among young Americans had actually declined since 2020, despite continued support among sections of the Democratic electorate.

The distinction matters. Gen Z is not unanimously embracing socialism, but there is growing openness among younger people to questioning capitalism and considering alternatives to its existing structures.

The economics of being young

Perhaps the most compelling explanation for this political shift is that Gen Z has come of age during a period of extraordinary economic uncertainty.

For previous generations, the traditional trajectory of adulthood was relatively straightforward: obtain an education, secure employment, save money, purchase a home and eventually achieve financial independence.

For many young people today, that trajectory feels increasingly unrealistic.

Housing has become prohibitively expensive in many major cities, wages have struggled to keep pace with living costs, and insecure employment has made long-term financial planning increasingly difficult. Even university graduates, traditionally considered among the most economically secure members of society, are questioning whether their qualifications will translate into the stability they were promised.

There is an uncomfortable contradiction in being told that education and hard work are the foundations of financial success, while watching the price of a house increase faster than the wages needed to afford one.

And, this is where Marx starts to feel surprisingly relevant. His ideas about who does the work, who owns the wealth, and who actually benefits from it are questions that a generation struggling to make ends meet is finding increasingly difficult to ignore.

The modern economy has also created a generation that is acutely aware of wealth inequality. Social media places extraordinary displays of affluence alongside everyday financial struggles, making the contrast between economic privilege and insecurity almost impossible to escape.

It is not necessarily that young people have suddenly become more interested in political theory. Rather, their experiences are leading them towards questions that political theory has been examining for centuries.

Is this actually a Marxist revival?

Of course, it would be an oversimplification to label every young protestor, democratic socialist or critic of capitalism a Marxist.

Contemporary movements are ideologically diverse. Some advocate stronger welfare systems, others support wealth redistribution, public ownership or trade union reform, while many are primarily concerned with specific issues such as housing affordability and employment security.

Nor are all these movements organised around class identity. Questions of gender, race, climate justice, and political representation remain central to much of Gen Z activism.

Nevertheless, there is an increasingly recognisable common thread: the belief that individual economic struggles cannot always be understood or resolved through individual action alone.

This is arguably where the concept of class consciousness becomes especially relevant.

For years, economic insecurity has often been framed as a personal failure. If you cannot afford rent, perhaps you need a better-paying job. If you cannot find employment, perhaps you need another qualification. If you cannot afford a house, perhaps you simply need to save harder.

But what happens when an entire generation encounters the same obstacles, regardless of how hard its members work?

Increasingly, young people are recognising that their financial difficulties may be connected to broader economic structures rather than individual shortcomings. And, when personal frustrations become collective grievances, they have the potential to develop into political movements.

That is a distinctly Marxian question, even if the people asking it have never opened Das Kapital.

The future belongs to those who question it

Perhaps, the most significant development is not that Gen Z is rediscovering Marx, but that it is rediscovering the importance of questioning the systems it has inherited.

The resurgence of socialist politics does not necessarily signal an imminent revolution, nor does it mean capitalism is about to disappear. But, it does suggest that the economic assumptions which have shaped Western political life for generations are facing renewed scrutiny.

From Parisian students demanding properly funded schools to American activists campaigning for affordable housing, younger generations are increasingly unwilling to accept economic insecurity as an inevitable condition of modern life.

Marx famously argued that philosophers had interpreted the world in various ways, but that the point was to change it. Whether or not Gen Z agrees with his proposed solutions, the sentiment seems to be finding a new audience.

After all, a generation struggling to afford the future it was promised might reasonably begin questioning the system that promised it in the first place.

And, perhaps, the most revolutionary thing Gen Z can do is recognise that it does not have to accept the status quo as the only possible way forward.