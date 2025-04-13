The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter.

University is already quite a journey in itself with the highs and lows of deadlines, picking your modules, loving or regretting your degree, and keeping up with your social life. It seems endless, even if you love it. So, I understand the impending doom students feel – specifically third years – when fourth year begins to lurk in the shadows. Impending doom…or should I say, dissertation doom?

I am currently writing this from the depths of the St Andrews library late into a weeknight. Amidst my current dissertation stress, I’ve realized that if there’s any way I can help students in third (or even second or first) year feel even less intimidated at the thought of an upcoming dissertation, I’ll do it! I am by no means a dissertation expert – the stress of writing this thing certainly gets to me sometimes! But I managed to find some small tips and bits of wisdom that could help the decision and journey of a dissertation seem less scary.

First, let’s talk about actually making the choice to write a dissertation. For some, it may be required. In my case, since I am doing a double-degree in English and Management, the dissertation was optional. I know in some single-degree cases, you’re able to do a sort of research project, presentation, etc. instead. Everyone’s case is different. Nonetheless, if you have the choice, do not feel guilty for what you choose. I chose to do a dissertation because I felt that even though it was not necessary, I still loved the idea of being able to finish my time at uni with something completely mine: my own idea, my own research, everything. But if you don’t feel that urge, or just simply do not want to, do not feel like you’re the only one! It’s easy to get caught up in all the dissertation talk, but everyone’s time at uni is different, and everyone wants different outcomes.

If you choose to do one, also good on you! The next step is finding your niche. Of course, your course gives you the time you need to think about the vague subject you want to go in according to your studies. But if you wanna think ahead, such as the summer before, here are some questions you could use to guide yourself:

What is it I love about my degree?

Which module interested me the most and why?

What do I find myself yapping about the most, and is there a way I’ve been able to connect it to my classes?

What’s something in my classes/coursework that I wish I could have talked about more?

For example, for my English dissertation, I knew that if I was going to get through it sanely, I needed a topic I truly loved and could go on and on about for fun. I asked myself these questions and came to some realizations. In almost all of my coursework for English, I would end up talking about gender, feminism, the role of women in stories, etc. I also found that my favorite module I had taken by far was my Victorian novel class (EN3165) – more specifically for its focus on Gothic literature . Above all, as a life-long bookworm, I simply adored the Brontë sisters and their wonderful novels. With my favorite books in mind, I realized I could incorporate all these elements from my uni experience and put them together into my own work exploring these themes. That is one of the beauties about the dissertation: you can almost do any area of research you’re passionate about.

You don’t have to have a set idea for your dissertation just yet, of course. If you do, great! Keep researching. Ideas always change. If you have a long bullet-point list of random ideas scrambling in your mind, that is okay too! Take your time looking into each one and figuring out which ones you might feel more confident about, or those which you might need some more research in. Trust me, you will know when you’ve found the right topic for you – it just clicks. Also, don’t forget you have your peers, advisors, and professors for advice and guidance! If you’re interested in a certain research area, you could always read out to a professor to give you a few pointers or thoughts for developing your ideas.

I promise you, there is some ‘niche’ out there for everyone. St Andrews also has the right professors and researchers happy to be your supervisor in whatever field you are interested in. Don’t be afraid to start broad then find your focus later on. The impending doom of a dissertation and the end of your studies is a scary thought, but trust me, it will be okay! Enjoy the time in between because uni flies by much faster than you’d think.