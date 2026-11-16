This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone wants to have good taste, or at least everyone wants to give the impression of having it. However, few are actually able to put in the years of work required to understand what we like and why we like it. Instead, most of us rely on trend forecasters with tiny mics and compilations of photos from Pinterest put to a cool song and aimed towards many different types of taste. For me, these videos seem to be quite sultry with patterned silks, smoky eyeliner, asian folding screens, rugs displayed on walls as tapestries, and the occasional book page thrown in. There is nothing there that I dislike but when the same collection of things are repeatedly presented to me as the pinnacle of good taste, I wonder how many of us actually like what we are consuming or if we are performing an aspirational image of what we have been told is desirable. Recognising which obscure music to listen to and which vintage designer furniture to covet is not the same as understanding them, and the ability to own these ‘correct’ things does not make someone interesting.

What actually is ‘good’ taste?

Traditionally, developing taste was not an accessible pursuit. Having the time and money to travel, visit art galleries and study made it harder for a wider audience to develop their own taste. While access to culture has become much more democratic, the development of taste still takes time, which cannot be obtained immediately.

Written almost 100 years ago, the Vogue article ‘The Economy of Taste’ claims ‘good taste, in any line, is not a question of money; it is a question of knowledge and time spent acquiring it and applying it.’ This is where I think we have become confused as the acquisition of things associated with good taste cannot substitute the actual development of taste.

There is also a commercial incentive to keep things this way.It isn’t good for businesses for you to develop taste, since a consumer who knows exactly what they are looking for is less easy to market to. Every new trend is an opportunity to become the person the consumer thinks they ought to be.

How to develop taste

I don’t believe good taste comes exclusively from liking obscure things and having an encyclopaedic knowledge of every creative discipline. I think good taste comes from inspiration and discernment developed over time. This allows you to seriously consider and justify why you like what you do and where this attraction is coming from.

This extends far beyond clothing and interiors as the types of books you read, the music you listen to, what you would choose to watch at the theatre all contribute to wider cultural understanding. The more diverse culture you are exposed to, the more able you are to distinguish what you genuinely like from what you have been told is worth liking.

Eleni Di Luzio makes a good point that taste comes from “the willingness to sit with the question before reaching for someone else’s answer. To make the wrong purchase and pay attention to why it was wrong.” by reaching for a replica of Carloyn Bessette-Kennedy’s wardrobe or a beautiful home in Architectural Digest, you are looking for a finished answer rather than developing the ability to arrive at one yourself.

Some good questions to ask yourself may be; What is it? Who made this? Where did it come from? Why does it interest me? I would also recommend following fakeplasticbrands on instagram, who focuses on a really wide range of digital media and made a great series of videos around March this year called Tastemaxing.

Ultimately, you should still allow yourself to be inspired by someone else’s taste. But you should spend less time trying to look like someone with good taste and more time working out what you like for yourself. The most interesting thing about someone’s taste is how it is distinctly theirs after being shaped over their whole life.