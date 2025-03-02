The Comfort of Nostalgia: Why Childhood Shows Still Hit Different

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

But why do we keep returning to the TV shows and movies we grew up with? Why does rewatching Twilight for the twentieth time feel like a warm hug, even when we have thousands of new movies and shows at our fingertips? The answer lies in the deep connection between nostalgia, comfort, and how these stories shaped us. It all comes down to something called nostalgia, defined in the Oxford English Dictionary as “a sentimental longing or wistful affection for a period in the past.”

The Science Behind Nostalgia and Comfort Watching

Nostalgia isn’t just a fleeting feeling; it’s a psychological experience that can enhance our mood and reduce stress. A study found that revisiting favorite childhood media activates parts of the brain linked to emotional regulation and positive memories.

Old shows transport us to a time when life felt simpler, before the pressure of careers, bills, and deadlines. In a constantly changing world, nostalgic media provides a sense of stability. No matter what’s going on in our lives, we know precisely how an episode of Friends or Gilmore Girls will end. There are no surprises, no stressful cliffhangers, just a familiar escape.

More Than Just Entertainment: The Emotional Attachment

For many of us, childhood shows weren’t just entertainment but part of our identity. We saw ourselves in the characters, memorized theme songs, and even shaped our personalities based on fictional people. Whether it was Lizzie McGuire navigating middle school awkwardness or Mia Thermopolis discovering she’s a literal princess, childhood TV characters mirrored the struggles we encountered as we came of age. Their friendships felt just as real; whether it was the trio from Harry Potter, the chaotic besties in Zoey 101, or the sibling bond in Drake & Josh, these relationships weren’t just fun to watch; they often felt like an extension of our lives. Beyond entertainment, these shows also secretly included valuable lessons. These shows taught us about kindness, growing up, and handling real-life situations with just the right amount of cheesiness. Watching these shows again isn’t just about nostalgia; it’s about revisiting a version of ourselves that once found comfort in them.

The Impact of Reboots

Our obsession with childhood nostalgia has not gone amiss by Hollywood. We now see constant reboots, revivals, and sequels of our familiar favorites like Gossip Girl, iCarly, That ‘90s Show, etc.

But do they really capture the magic of the originals? Sometimes, yes (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series found success among Gen Z and Millennials alike), but often, they fall flat because they try too hard to modernize what was already great.

The truth is, part of what makes our childhood shows unique is that they belong to a specific time in our lives. No reboot can recreate the feeling of watching Pretty Little Liars on a Friday night after school before social media began dominating our lives.

Why It’s Okay to Keep Watching the Old Stuff

Some say, “Why do you still watch kids’ shows?” But honestly, why not? If something brings you joy, who cares if it was made for a younger audience?

Rewatching childhood favorites is a way to unwind, reconnect with your younger self, and escape the stress of adulthood—even if just for 22 minutes at a time. So go ahead, queue up The Office, quote Mean Girls for the hundredth time, and rewatch that one 90210 episode that still leaves you on the edge of your seat. Nostalgia isn’t about living in the past—it’s about carrying the best parts of it with you.