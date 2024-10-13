The Best Study Tools for Different Subjects: From Notion to OneNote

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter.

Staying on top of everything is difficult, between lectures, tutorials and endless assignments. Studying used to rely on making paper flashcards or burying yourself in textbooks, but today, online tools like Google Calendar, Notion, OneNote, and others have become a more streamlined way for students to stay on top of their deadlines. The tricky part is figuring out which tool works best for you and the subject you are tackling. This article aims to break down different tools, highlight their strengths, and help you choose the best fit for your study needs.

Microsoft Word: 9/10

As a second-year International Relations student, I have found that each subject often requires a different method of organisation. Humanities subjects involve a lot of pre-reading, essay writing, and lecture notes. To keep track of these tasks, I stick to classic Word documents, which allow me to separate essays, lecture slides, and tutorial notes into separate files. This compartmentalisation system helps prevent the stress of last-minute essay writing and submitting onto MySaint.

Google Calendar: 10/10

I heavily rely on Google Calendar to time-block my week and manage time. The platform allows me to visualise each day, showing when lectures, tutorials, and deadlines are approaching. It also helps me carve out time for the important stuff, like impromptu library chats, coffee dates with friends, and weekly yoga sessions. By setting aside time for both work and free-time, I can maintain a consistent level of productivity.

Notion: 7/10

During high school, I primarily used Notion for all of my subjects. The platform’s customisable templates and aesthetically pleasing layout made it fun for creating to-do lists. Once I started uni, I found that my enthusiasm for Notion waned. Without ready-made templates, I spent too much time setting up my workspace rather than getting my work done. Notion is still helpful for students who like to personalise their study experience. Notion could be helpful if you enjoy colour-coding, embedding videos, and creating interconnected pages for subjects like Art History or Film. However, you might look elsewhere if you are like me and need a more structured, ready-to-go approach.

One Note: 9/10

When I spoke to my friend Victoria, a fellow humanities student, she was quick to vouch for OneNote. “It helps me organise my thoughts in a digital format that I can access on any device,” she said. It is perfect for essay planning or taking lecture notes, and you can even handwrite using a tablet. Plus, unlike other platforms like Notability, OneNote does not require a subscription, making it student-budget-friendly.

Notability: 8/10

For STEM subjects, digital note-taking tools can also be helpful. Last year, I took a few finance and economics modules, where I discovered Notability on my iPad. Unlike traditional paper notes, Notability allows for a more dynamic study experience. It organises notes into folders by subject, and allows the capabilities for hand-drawn diagrams and even inserting Panopto recording lectures. The downside is that Notability requires a paid subscription, which is not ideal.

Anki: 9/10

Of course, not all study tools are about organising notes—sometimes, it is about how you memorise the information. This is especially true for students in medicine, where retaining facts through active recall is crucial. My medic friend Louise swears by Anki, a flashcard app that uses active recall to help memorise things more effectively than Quizlet or traditional flashcards. The app schedules your flashcards based on how well you know the material, so you’re constantly challenged to remember things before you’re likely to forget them.

Finding the right study tools can make a huge difference in managing uni life. Different subjects call for different approaches, and experimenting with platforms can help find the best technique for you. Whether you prefer the structure of OneNote, the customisation options of Notion, or the dynamic features of Notability, the goal is to create a study routine that supports your academic goals.