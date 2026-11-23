This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the summer of 2024, my mom and I became tennis fans. We started watching during the French Open, complete bandwagon fans, and enjoyed it enough that we tuned into Wimbledon and the US Open later that same summer. What began as casual watching has since descended into a full blown tennis obsession. Nowadays when I return home, the Tennis Channel has taken over, perpetually playing from a TV somewhere in the house. So with the 2026 WTA season coming to a close, it was the proper time to finally devote one of these columns to some tennis coverage. Whether you’re a Tennis Channel addict, a casual fan of the majors, or completely clueless to the world of tennis, here’s your summary of the biggest headlines from the 2026 women’s tennis tour:

The Majors

This year the four majors held plenty of thrilling victories and shocking upsets. At the same time, two of the majors also just wound up with the top two seeded players meeting in the finals. Elena Rybakina and Aryana Sabalenka spent 2026 vying against one another for the top spot in the player rankings, with Sablenka maintaining her spot as world number one for much of the year, despite repeated frustrations at the majors, until Rybakina finally topped the rankings following the US Open in August, a spot she retained for the rest of the season. This battle in the rankings ultimately manifested on center court at the majors this year, as the pair faced each other not once but twice in the finals of Grand Slams, battling it out on the hard court in three sets at both the Australian Open and US Open. Rybakina took the title both times, leaving Sabalenka without a Grand Slam trophy this season. Joining Rybakina as 2026 majors champions, Mirra Andreeva took home the trophy at Roland Garros and Linda Noskova dramatically rallied to become the Wimbledon champion.

In addition to the slam winners, it would be impossible to talk about the buzziest moments from the 2026 season without mentioning Serena Williams’ return to the tour. In June, the 23-time Grand Slam winner made her first tour appearance since the 2022 US Open, playing doubles with rising-star Victoria Mboko at the Queen’s Club tournament in London. She then proceeded to win a wild card entry into Wimbledon where she exited in the first round after a hard fought match against Maya Joint. The next month, WIlliams would go on to compete at the US Open in both the mixed doubles tournament, where she teamed up with Carlos Alcaraz, as well as the women’s doubles, where she teamed up with her older sister and fellow tennis legend, Venus Williams.

The WTA Finals

The season has just wrapped up with the WTA tournament, where the top eight ranked players on the women’s tour went head to head to earn the title of 2026 WTA champion. The tournament began with the players split into two groups competing in a round-robin style of play before progressing to knock out stages. The finals took place on November 14th, between Mira Andreeva and Elina Svitolina, with nineteen-year-old Andreeva powering through to win her first WTA championship.

For more thoughts on the WTA finals, I turned to the most avid tennis fan I know, my mother. Asking for her recap of the week-long competition she had a few takeaways: four players stood out to her in this competition – champion Andreeva, runner-up Svitolina, Jess Pegula, and Marta Kostyuk. On Adreeva, my mother reported that she seemed like a player transformed. Gone were the on-court meltdowns that have often haunted the young player in the past, and in their place was now a poise and clear-headed focus that played an essential role in her dominant tournament performance. Svitolina impressed my mom through her determination and her ability to rally despite a rocky start to the tournament during the opening rounds. My mom remarked that Pegula seems to be the player with the greatest love and appreciation for tennis as a game. And despite her difficult results, my mother praised Marta Kostyuk’s attitude after being called-up at the last minute after Rybakina withdrew from the tournament. Of the remaining players, my mom’s main takeaway was that they seemed more afraid of losing than driven to win, and it made for a bit of an uncomfortable watch.

Despite the WTA season coming to a close, there are still a handful of smaller competitions tennis fans can look forward to before the year is up. Just around the corner, the Billie Jean King Cup playoffs will start on November 22nd, as fourteen nations go head to head to secure their place for the 2027 finals. Once the holiday season is over, the next tour will start up January 4th with 500 and 250 level competitions in Australia.