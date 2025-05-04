Surviving the Summer Slump: A Surefire Way to Create Seasonal Joy

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the days stretch long and the sun lingers late into the evening, summer often bursts onto the scene with enthusiasm—before quietly dissolving into a season of languor. The early rush of poolside plans, road trips, and sunset dinners tends to give way to the hazy stasis of mid-season. August, especially, feels both timeless and sticky, the air humid and the sun perpetually blazing. No matter how sun-kissed we may feel, there inevitably comes a moment when we reach for the SPF 50 with a sigh, wondering if we’ll ever crave a hot drink again.

For many, this part of summer brings a familiar drag—the so-called “summer slump.” It sneaks in between heatwaves and overly ambitious to-do lists, catching even the most energetic and sun-loving among us off guard. Whether you’re clocking in from a too-warm home office, taking time off without leaving town, or simply existing in the liminal space between structure and leisure, it’s easy to feel dulled by the season’s intensity.

But summer doesn’t have to be all sweat and screen fatigue. It can, instead, become a time of realignment—a chance to slow down with purpose, to cultivate joy that doesn’t depend on plane tickets or elaborate plans. With a little creativity, some seasonal inspiration, and a healthy dose of self-kindness, this quieter stretch of the year can turn into something restorative and memorable. Something that feels, finally, like your own.

Seasonal Eating: Let the Produce Cook for You

One of the simplest ways to reframe summer is through food. When the days are hot and turning on the oven feels like a nightmare, the abundance of fresh and naturally beautiful seasonal produce does all of the work. There’s something inherently luxurious about slicing into a ripe peach that asks for nothing but a plate, or assembling a salad so simply fresh it feels like a breath of fresh air itself.

Farmers markets practically hum with inspiration this time of year. Tomatoes of every shade, fragrant herbs, cucumbers, squash, sweet corn, and stone fruits appear in their prime, demanding little more than salt and olive oil. A chilled cucumber soup, a quick tomato sandwich, a bowl of cherries straight from the fridge—summer cooking, at its best, is about not cooking at all. As a student, it is ideal to not have to think about the best ways to season, sautee, and spice up ingredients in a flat kitchen, making the summer season ideal for any “non-cooking” chef.

If you’re in need of culinary guidance, certain cookbooks are made for this season. Six Seasons by Joshua McFadden celebrates vegetables in a way that feels both grounded and inventive. Anna Jones’ The Modern Cook’s Year offers plant-forward recipes organized by both mood and season—ideal for long summer evenings. And Yotam Ottolenghi’s Simple lives up to its name, offering bold, bright dishes that come together with minimal fuss. Even for a quick and cooling boost, toss frozen cubes of citrus or melon into your water pitcher. It’s hydration, yes—but it also feels like a small act of care, something gentle and beautiful in the midst of the heat.

Slow Self-Care

Summer has its own kind of rhythm. It encourages stillness, not in a lazy or listless way, but in a manner that invites presence. This is a season where the hours stretch long enough to hold a touch of softness, a time when even simple acts—washing your face with cool water, slipping into clean sheets after a lukewarm shower—can feel ceremonial.

Self-care doesn’t need to be ambitious to be effective. Just as produce glows in its simplicity, natural skincare does the same- I recommend Herbivore Botanicals Pink Clay Mask, a gentle, exfoliating mask that draws out impurities while hydrating with French pink clay and rosehip oil. If you are looking for a post-beach glow, or a little something to cancel out a mild sunburn, Frank Body Original Coffee Scrub is made with coffee, sea salt, and sweet almond oil, and scrub exfoliates and moisturizes in the most refreshing way.

Instead of rushing to optimize every hour, consider this an opportunity to recalibrate. Journal outside (Archer & Olive Dot Grid Journal are beautiful, with 100% recycled paper that works beautifully with natural ink pens). For days your mind’s capacity doesn’t have the means, journal writing prompts are a surefire way to provoke conversation with yourself. Use Bird and Blend’s cold brew tea infuser and couple that with a glass of simple refreshment. Even making the effort to enjoy a morning walk before the heat sets in, or a round of sunset stretching, can be simple grounding movements to listen closely to yourself and invite the moments of pause.

Literary Escapes and Shaded Pages

When the heat is high and energy is low, few things offer better escape than a good book. There’s something timeless about reading in the shade, the world pausing as you slip into another. No deadlines, no agendas—just language, story, and a breeze (if you’re lucky).

Fiction and romance can echo the season beautifully. Everything I Know about Love by Dolly Alderton brings smart, lighthearted narratives with just enough humor and heat to match the weather (this has also been turned into a television show, if you prefer an alternative to more readings in a post-study time of year). The Summer Book by Tove Jansson offers a quieter, more contemplative tone, full of tender moments between a grandmother and granddaughter on a remote Finnish island. Sundial by Catriona Ward captivates with a dystopian, gripping narrative, perfect for hours parked out on a deck chair. And for those who love a touch of magic, One Italian Summer blends self-discovery with time-bending storytelling along the Amalfi Coast.

If you prefer the fast pace of a thriller to balance out a slow-paced summer afternoon, The Guest by Emma Cline delivers a slow, hypnotic unraveling perfect for a beach chair. Miranda Cowley Heller’s The Paper Palace and Laura Dave’s The Last Thing He Told Me offer page-turning mysteries laced with emotional depth and summer settings that simmer.

For nonfiction lovers, summer is a perfect time to sink into ideas. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer and Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishuguro both invite reflection and a slower kind of thinking, encouraging connection—with nature, with creativity, and with rest.

The Staycation State of Mind

Even if your passport stays tucked in a drawer, summer can still feel like an escape. A well-crafted staycation has the potential to be every bit as soul-nourishing as a distant getaway—minus the logistics. It’s all about intention.

Try theming a day or evening around a place you’d love to visit. Cook a simple pasta dish (I love this pasta primavera and this burrata and prosciutto crostini) , open a bottle of Italian wine and screen a film (perhaps, a Fellini film?) for a night “in Italy.” Transform your balcony or patio with string lights, candles, and fun cocktails to create a mini-retreat at home. Explore your local area with the curiosity of a tourist—visit a new park, visit a new restaurant, or watch the sunset from a new vantage point.

Sometimes, joy hides in the tiniest rituals: being your own bartender with a fun cocktail kit, brewing your own cold brew kit, or designing a designated reading nook that becomes your seasonal sanctuary. These gestures remind us that a slower pace doesn’t mean a lesser experience—it often means a more intentional one.

Summer Style Switch-Up

There is no rule saying spring cleaning can’t bleed into July. If the heat is calling your summer wardrobe for a little refresh, consider skipping the fast fashion and leaning into small, independent labels that value slow style and breathable ease. For summer minimalists, Baserange and Miranda Bennett Studio craft thoughtful staples in plant-dyed cottons and silks, easy layering after an afternoon spent in a sun and salt-soaked beach. Accessories are equally important- Another Feather adds delicate, sculptural jewelry to elevate even the simplest look. Round things off with a handwoven bag from Cesta Collective, a shade-worthy hat from Freya, and classic, handmade sandals by Pons Avarcas—a quiet, thoughtful summer wardrobe, built to last.

Learn to Love the Lull

Rather than resisting the slump, perhaps it’s time to welcome it. Let the long afternoons and quiet evenings unwind guilt-free. Let rest be the goal, not the obstacle. In a culture that so often pushes us to go faster, do more, and constantly produce, summer can be your gentle rebellion.

Savor the softness. The pauses. The afternoons when nothing much happens. Let your meals be simple, your books be satisfying, your care routines be slow. Because sometimes, the most memorable summers are not the ones where we do the most, but the ones where we finally allow ourselves to do just enough.