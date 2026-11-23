This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s no secret that red carpets are where celebrities showcase their style. They work with a team of stylists, prepping for months to cultivate the perfect balance of timeless and groundbreaking, in hopes that when they don their garments and strut the red velvet, people will be talking about their look for weeks to come. While flashy glam is a huge part of A-listers’ style, I find you can tell more about a celebrity’s fashion identity in their everyday street style. Not only do you understand what they wear on a day-to-day basis, but you pick up details that you can incorporate into your own style. While there aren’t a ton of celebs whose street style I admire, there are a select few who nail it every time.

Ayo Edebiri – Unique Statement Pieces

After a showstopping performance in The Bear, Ayo broke into the film and TV scene in 2022, quickly becoming a fan favourite with her witty, outgoing personality and unique fashion sense. She is a quintessential ‘cool girl’ to me, mainly because you can tell she is true to herself in everything she does, especially with what she wears. Through bold colours, experimental textures, and exciting patterns, she makes every outfit playful, revealing her bubbly personality more and more with every sheer skirt and cropped trouser. She is the perfect example that to be chic you don’t need to wear boring colors, but rather that you can find fun, good quality pieces that balance timeless and expressive.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky – Silhouettes and Accessories

What happens when you take two absolute powerhouse superstars and put them together? Absolute magic. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky individually are two of the most influential celebrities in both men’s and women’s fashion, so it makes complete sense that when they are together, they are the ultimate power couple, transcending the ‘swag gap’ allegations and truly entering a league of their own. They each have a keen eye for oversized silhouettes – baggy jeans, fur coats, boxy blazers, and flowing blouses, and they take streetwear to a new level by making everything they put on look unbelievably cool. This is only furthered with the bold, eccentric accessories they use to complete their looks. Furry pink bucket hats, bedazzled sunglasses, and statement chains are just the tip of the iceberg with these two. The key to their success is in their confidence. Instead of letting the grandeur and volume of their clothing overpower them, they embody and own their outfits, refusing to let their personalities be dimmed.

Jennifer Lawrence – Compelling Comfort

Jennifer Lawrence is not only an icon of 2010s cinema, but she has mastered the art of casual-chic dressing. From perfectly oversized jeans and distressed ballcaps to unique graphic tees, she knows exactly how to dress comfortably while still looking put together. She ignores any notion of proportion, frequently pairing a baggy pant with an oversized sweater or shirt, and keeping her accessories sleek. A black leather belt and simple red knit scarf are often in her rotation, proving you don’t need an excessive quantity of clothes or accessories, but that a few basics are enough to stay chic and effortless. She favours quiet luxury brands like The Row and Khaite, proving that quality beats quantity any day.

Tyler, the Creator – the Art of Layering

Not many male celebrities earn my stamp of approval in terms of style. It has become so easy for men to pass as fashionable simply by wearing jeans and a sweater, but Tyler, the Creator takes the blueprint of basic men’s fashion and elevates it one step further. Instead of just a boring sweater, he chooses patterned, vibrant sweater vests layered with a coloured collared shirt and dress pants, or monochromatic sets complete with fur hats and crossbody bags. He takes classic styles and silhouettes and adds his own spin with expressive colours, personal accessories, and lots of layers, building a dynamic, curated look. His unique style is also evident in his brand, Golf Wang, which combines colourful, modern streetwear with laid-back, retro silhouettes, blending past style with current tastes.

Ariana Greenblatt – Gen-Z style

Despite being only nineteen years old, Ariana Greenblatt has already found a strong sense of personal style. After growing up in the spotlight, she has navigated Hollywood and stayed true to herself, not letting her young age or short height define the limits of her personal style. She frequently pairs a cinched, form-fitting top with a baggy jean or trouser, then elevates it with a small heel. Beyond this, she keeps her accessories minimal, letting her clothes speak for themselves without much effort. She combines the desire for comfort with an effortless cool girl attitude, making her one of the most fashionable Gen-Z celebrities out there.

While it may seem impossible to dress like a celebrity without a team of stylists and a hefty paycheck, taking notes from different components and replicating details from stars will elevate your style game and make you feel like you are fresh off the red carpet. This could be as simple as investing in good-quality pieces that are simple and long-lasting, or just learning to wear your clothes with confidence. Even the smallest changes can completely elevate your wardrobe.