We have all heard about the importance of eating your five-a-day. But does it matter what those five are? As it turns out, yes, it does. Eating with the season has multiple benefits that I had never considered whilst I was eating my spring onions in December. Let me talk you through the benefits of seasonal produce and what fruits and vegetables are hot right now, including fruitful information from our favourite hot spots in St Andrews – Naturity and Five Acres!

Of course, it’s not always possible to only eat produce that is in season, but if we can be more conscious of it, there are benefits for both our bodies and the planet:

· Food that is in season tends to be harvested when it is at its peak ripeness and has been grown in the best conditions. So not only does it taste better, but it is also more likely to have more of the good stuff that comes with eating fruit and vegetables.

· When we eat seasonal foods, there is no need to use the chemicals required to make out-of-season fruits and vegetables grow, such as artificial ripening agents.

· If the health benefits don’t persuade you, eating seasonal food also makes for a happier planet. It can reduce your food miles, support local farmers, and encourage more natural farming practices.

What sits in the category of spring produce in Britain? The National Trust has a handy website that can help you find what you could be buying, harvesting, and planting every month. For April, look out for asparagus, rhubarb, purple broccoli, spring cabbage, and spring onions. If there is a particular fruit or vegetable in season that you love, you could buy it in bulk and freeze it (or pickle it, if that tickles your pickle!) for the months to come.

It can be difficult to source local produce as a student. Luckily, in St Andrews, we have been blessed by locations such as Naturity and Five Acres that can make our seasonal eating dreams come true! On speaking with Carina (owner and manager of Naturity) and Anya (assistant manager), it is clear that lots of thought goes into the stock. If something has too many food miles, it doesn’t make the cut! They have fresh produce delivered on Tuesdays and dry products on Friday afternoons (we don’t gatekeep over here!). Anya’s current favourite in-store item is anything from Trafo, a brand that makes delicious crisps. The new You + I decaf iced tea that you can find in the fridge section of the store was her other top pick. When you are doing your next rounds at the shop, look out for the seasonal produce posters so you’ll never miss strawberry season again! Anya also mentioned to keep our eyes peeled for new produce from East Neuk Farm that is being stocked from the end of April. This is the same farm that powers Five Acres, so we know its going to be good.

Speaking of Five Acres. I didn’t think I could love the cafe any more than I already did, but after speaking to Bryde (who owns Five Acres, with her husband Nathanael) and hearing the passion that goes into their food and produce, I am even more eager to try everything on the menu. When I asked Bryde if she had a favourite in-season fruit or veg at the moment, I don’t know why I was surprised to hear that she had just been picking the spring radishes that were going to be on toast in Five Acres that week. Not only do they add a vibrant pop of red to the green array of spring produce, but Bryde also highlighted that in-season produce tastes significantly better than fruit and vegetables that are picked before they are ripe, just to ensure they survive the transport period. A top tip from Bryde for getting more seasonal foods into your fridge is to sign up for a veg box. These can be ordered from East Neuk Market Garden and picked up from Five Acres. If nothing else, it sounds like a fun game to come up with new recipes using the veg box ingredients!

It is nice to know that there are local businesses that have our best interests at heart and are making a positive impact on the planet. Like Naturity and Five Acres, I am going to try to be more conscious of what produce I am picking in the upcoming weeks. If anyone has any radish recipes, let me know…