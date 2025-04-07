Sprezzatura: The Effortless Elegance of VS25

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On the fourth Sunday of March, this year’s VS fashion show attendees were whisked away to the Rufflets Hotel. The venue was intimate, giving the event an air of exclusivity. A captivating performance enchanted viewers away from the bubble for the evening and into a world imagined by this year’s VS team. This year’s theme, Sprezzatura, is the art of making the elaborate look effortlessly elegant. Rooted in Baldassare Castiglione’s The Book of the Courtier, it’s described as the art of making things appear natural and unforced, even when they are highly calculated. Within fashion, sprezzatura can refer to a cool and undone look that seems instinctual, as if it was just thrown on—even if it was anything but.

This year’s show began with a lengthy, emotional video edited and put together by Nicole Egorova and Ines Tramarin, interviewing models and members of the VS board that illustrated how much the show meant to everyone involved. This raw, behind-the-scenes look was a reminder of the months of hard work and collaboration that it takes to produce one glamorous night.

The first models that appeared on stage took part in a dramatic series of lifts that cast a spell of silence and attention on viewers, while the stage was anything but silent. Rather, a thunderous version of ‘Für Elise’ accompanied the choreography, where models were transformed into a sea of limbs that moved like water. The models then walked out for an introductory procession to the appropriately chosen Lana Del Rey’s ‘Young and Beautiful’, introducing the audience to each of their faces—both young and beautiful—which was a playful placement for a fashion show.

Then came the main walks exhibiting the clothes from this year’s designer partners, interspersed with a series of sultry performances, including the women swaying to ‘Feeling Good’ in sleek black bodysuits and a swap of denim jackets and vests from male models to their female counterparts. My only wish would be that they had taken the opportunity to feature a lingerie designer in place of the black bodysuits. These interludes, according to Tramarin, were the moments where Sprezzatura was most vividly and playfully brought to life.

What sets VS clearly apart from other St Andrews fashion shows is the wearability of the clothing. The thing I appreciate most is that VS handles itself with exactly the right amount of seriousness. The fashion is as enviable as it is digestible.

The show’s local focus, incorporating St Andrews based shops, designers, and retailers like Spoiled Life, Juno Claire, Gaby Trautt, and the Golf Shop makes VS all the more endearing; We love to see our community lifted up! A highlight of the show for me was seeing their take on styling clothes from The Golf Shop for a high fashion runway. VS actually managed to make golf attire sexy for once, which (I apologize for stepping on any golf-shoed toes here) is something that is no small feat.

VS25 was in support of Parkinson’s UK and Trust in Fife, which once again reiterates their commitment to uplifting the local community. Donations can still be made here. The conclusion of the show was charged with undeniable electricity from the entire team over their accomplishments. For all the models, the director and choreographer, and the rest of the VS team, they truly pulled off this year’s show with grace that made this impressive feat look easy, embodying Sprezzatura.

And of course, a huge shout-out to our very own Her Campus St Andrews girls who walked in the show—Vera and Caroline!