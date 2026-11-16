This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Alexandra Leclerc is a beacon of elegance in the fashion sphere. She is best known for her seamlessly coordinated outfits, her picture-perfect wedding, her recent Rhode campaign, and her hyper-pampered miniature dachshund, Leo. Many look up to the celebrity not only because of her taste in fashion and presence on social media, but because of the way that she spoils her dog. She has set a new standard (the Alexandra Leclerc Standard) for pet caretaking, and although it is not the most realistic to follow, it sheds light on the way that our habits can influence our everyday lives.

What distinguishes Alexandra Leclerc’s pet caretaking status from all else is the extent to which she spoils her dog, very much reminiscent of Legally Blonde’s Elle Woods and her sidekick Bruiser Woods. Leclerc has been seen carrying her mini dachshund in her shoulder bag at the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix in an all black outfit with her baby bump on display, making him the star of the show, or strolling down the streets of Monaco, disregarding the shedding fur on her designer clothes and enjoying life alongside her dog. Wherever she travels, Leo always accompanies her, forming a duo that is effortlessly chic and recognizable as a whole new standard in pet pampering.

Being at least two flights from home, I really miss the dog hair on my clothes and occasional background barks that fill my house— there is something unbeatable about being a few feet away from your dog, knowing you can reach out for a cuddle at any moment. The companionship you share is like no other. If I was able to take my dog everywhere like Alexandra Leclerc, I would. She reminds us that loving an animal unconditionally is one of the most fulfilling and grounding things that you can do, and while for you and I that might not look like jet-setting across the world with our dogs in clutch, simply spending as much time with them as possible can stabilize us in the toughest moments and remind us to appreciate what we have.

While it might seem silly and can easily be overlooked, the power of the bond that Alexandra Leclerc shares with her dog is a major part of what landed her a Rhode campaign and has contributed to her success in many ways. To be clear, Leo didn’t directly land Leclerc her Rhode campaign, but the lifestyle Leclerc has built around pampering her dog has shaped her personal brand and created a fanbase that is largely centred around Leo. This personal brand has made her a fitting ambassador for Rhode, easily able to boost the brand’s marketing and sales. In addition, Leclerc emphasizes that surrounding yourself with what is most important to you, and what encourages your productivity and self-confidence is entirely what builds your capacity for new endeavours and experiences— her bond with Leo provides her with this ability, and so could your bond with your pet.

Building a life for our animals focused on routine, loyalty, and companionship (no matter how extravagant!) simultaneously builds one for ourselves— and this is where we can latch on to Alexandra Leclerc’s techniques. The art of spoiling your dog is the art of being intentional in what you do. This can be as simple as striving to decrease screen time in order to spend more time cuddling your dog, taking deliberate pauses during a hectic day to go for a longer walk with them, or, in true Alexandra Leclerc fashion, building your social armor in public situations by strutting down the sidewalk together. This is where Alexandra Leclerc’s true elegance shines through: in showing us that spoiling your dog can also be a true form of spoiling yourself.