Spoiled Life: More than Just a Coffee Shop

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

St Andrews coffee culture

If you’ve spent any time in St Andrews, you’ll know that there are coffee shops on every corner of town. They are a huge part of student life here; they are where we study, catch up with friends, reset between lectures, and sometimes just sit with a coffee and pretend to be productive. Between the chain coffee shops and locally owned ones, there is one place that consistently stands out to me and so many others: Spoiled Life. It’s not just another cafe in town, it’s a place that more and more people keep coming back to, and for good reason.

On any day, Spoiled is full of little moments that make St Andrews feel like St Andrews. There are students tucked away with laptops, friends catching up over coffee, someone browsing the clothing selection while waiting for their matcha, and familiar faces lining up for their daily dose of caffeine. It feels lively, stylish, and above all, social.



Original photo by Ava Ward

Spoiled is More Than a Coffee Shop

What immediately stands out about Spoiled is that it’s not just a coffee shop; it’s also a boutique. The space is filled with uniquely curated clothing brands like Damson Madder, Toast, and Samsøe Samsøe, which give it a completely different feel from anywhere else in town.

You can walk in for a coffee and leave with a new clothing brand or a piece you love (I’ve done this plenty of times, for sure). The combination of fashion and cafe culture creates an environment that feels elevated but still relaxed. It’s stylish without being intimidating, and it somehow manages to feel both effortless and thoughtful.

On top of everything else, it is also an amazing social space. I have met so many lovely and interesting people at Spoiled. It is one of those environments where you can easily strike up a conversation with someone while waiting in line for a coffee. And the best part is that you end up seeing those same people again and again, because Spoiled is the kind of place people keep coming back to.

The Story Behind Spoiled LIfe

Original photo by Ava Ward

What makes Spoiled feel so special is the sense of community that was built through a challenge. As Glenn Malloy, co-owner of Spoiled Life alongside Steve Davies, explained to me, Spoiled Life opened “just five weeks before lockdown,” a moment that could have defined the business in the worst possible way, “but instead, it reshaped us.”

Rather than letting that period stall the shop completely, Spoiled adapted quickly. Glenn recalled how the team launched the website within days and personally delivered orders across Fife and beyond, actions that reflected not only resilience but also the loyalty of the community forming around the store. Soon after, the shop began serving from the doorway, becoming a familiar stop for students still in St Andrews seeking a coffee, a pastry, and a sense of normality.

Looking back, Glenn is clear about what has defined Spoiled Life the most. “It’s the people who walk through our doors – to study, browse, to pause – who have shaped this space into something more than a store. A community.” That same idea of community is also part of what makes the shop so unique and magical today. When asked what his favourite part of Spoiled is, Glenn said he loves that the store brings “so many concepts together in one small space – coffee, clothing, lifestyle, and home – all existing side by side, naturally.” In this way, that is exactly what makes Spoiled stand out in St Andrews, it’s not just a coffee shop but a space that feels personal and welcoming.

For students, this feeling is beyond tangible. It is there in the warm conversations with Spoiled team members, the busy study corners, the post bubble-run coffees, and the familiar faces that keep returning. As Glenn put it simply but beautifully, “This is what built us.”

Original photo by Ava Ward

Spoiled Coffee (and Pastries)

The cherry on top is knowing that the coffee at Spoiled will be good every time, whether you’re stopping in before class or staying to study for the morning. Beyond the classics, they offer seasonal drinks that feel thoughtfully in tune with current trends and are always delicious. The pastries are just as impressive. My personal favourite is the cinnamon bun, although it’s hard to pick a favourite with their wide selection. Whether you are in the mood for something sweet with your coffee or just stopping in for a pastry, Spoiled somehow makes even a simple coffee run feel a little more special.

Original photo by Ava Ward



A True Support for Students

What makes Spoiled especially beloved in St Andrews is that its relationship with students goes beyond serving coffee. It actively supports student life, whether that means providing clothing for charity fashion shows, promoting student events in-store, such as the Her Campus welcome event each September, or acting as a meeting point for groups like the Bubble Run Club. In a town where student life is so central, Spoiled feels genuinely invested in that community.

Original photo by Charlotte Davis

The People Behind It

For me, grabbing a coffee at Spoiled is never just that. I always end up talking to the amazing baristas or Emma, the store manager, and it has become such a lovely part of my daily routine that I look forward to. In a town where so much of student life can feel busy and chaotic, there is something really special about walking into a place where people know you, ask how you are, and genuinely seem to care about the answer.

That is a huge part of what makes Spoiled stand out. The team doesn’t just serve great coffee, they create an atmosphere that feels warm and personal. They always seem genuinely interested in what is going on in my life, and they never fail to hand out compliments that somehow leave you feeling better about yourself for the rest of the day. Those small interactions might seem minor, but they really are not. They are a part of what transforms Spoiled from a place you visit into a community you feel a part of.

I think that finding an environment such as Spoiled is rare. So many places can give you a good drink, but not every place makes you feel known and seen. At Spoiled, the people behind the counter are a huge part of why so many customers keep coming back.

Special Thanks

A special thank you to Glenn Malloy for sharing his insight and reflections with me for this piece, and to the whole Spoiled Life team for all that you do to make the shop such a welcoming and special part of St Andrews life. Your kindness and warm energy do not go unnoticed, and they are a huge part of why so many of us keep coming back.