Scared to Death: The Anatomy of a Good Scream

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every year, when the weather starts getting cold and leaves start to fall from the trees, my sister and I begin the annual ritual of cozying under the blankets with snacks to put on a scary movie. The movie changes, but the routine stays the same.

The scarier the movie, the better. Even better if the movie has a good jump scare that frightens me into a scream. But this year, as I went to the cinema to watch this year’s new “scary movie” (and yes, I use scary very loosely, as the new Verity movie leaves much to be desired from the thriller department) I came to wonder why exactly we come to crave a “good” scare.

Evidently, we actively avoid scary things that could actually cause us harm. But, at the same time, we run towards activities that should terrify us – scary movies, roller coasters, and haunted houses, just to name a few. I’ve always loved Halloween, and I know I’m not the only one. But part of the fun of Halloween is the “spooky season” that surrounds it. Our brains are able to differentiate the good scary from the bad and this is what makes this time of year so fun. But what makes a good scare?

You’re in control

First, and perhaps most importantly, fun scares offer you a sense of control. It is your choice to put yourself in the situation to be scared, and you know, in theory, what to expect. On a roller coaster, the loops and hills can be fun because you know that they have been safety-checked and that you are fully strapped into the seat. The only thing that has ever gotten me on any rollercoaster is the comfort of being able to hear the seat belt click into place. You can still have the same adrenaline rush, but without any sense of real danger. Survey studies have shown that this is actually why young kids enjoy many animated movies. In many Disney classics, the face-off moment between the hero and villain can be quite frightening, but is also thrilling and enjoyable. They know that they are still safe, because the villain is only on the TV.

Let out a scream

In these environments tailored to trigger extreme emotions, it becomes socially acceptable to scream or otherwise let out stress from the scare. I have been known to performatively scream on rollercoasters, but the screaming feels so cathartic because it offers an opportunity to express emotions that would not be considered appropriate in other contexts. Think even about the collective screams when a clown jumps out at you during a haunt or in a movie. Even if you don’t need to scream because of the fear, it offers an opportunity to express your emotions as usually would not in accordance with decorum.

It’s a BONDING Experience

Part of the reason people love having a companion with these scares is because they serve as the perfect bonding experience. The fear-induced euphoria you experience brings people closer together. Studies conducted at the Gainesville Fear Garden, a haunted house experience in the United States, found that the haunt led to people feeling closer to their companion. Think about the urge to hold tight to your loved ones when you are scared. The first time I watched Coraline when I was little (which I would maintain is an objectively creepy movie), I gripped my mom’s hand so tightly, she must’ve lost feeling. So next time you’re trying to drag your friend to go see a horror movie in theatres, remind them you’re really asking for the sake of your friendship.

A welcome distraction

Fear forces you to focus on the present, and consequently, helps distract you from other worries or concerns. These experiences act as a welcome intermission from the stress of everyday life. For those two hours in the theatre, or one hour in the haunted house, or even the two minutes on the roller coaster (after the three hour wait of course), your focus is purely on trying to combat the fearful activity in front of you. After all, if you are awaiting the next jump scare or trying to figure out what could be around the corner, you don’t have time to worry about that final grade. And frankly, when you do need to tap back into the real world, those experiences can make you grateful that no matter what scares are going on in your life, at least you’re not being chased down by Freddy Krueger.

Conquering the mountain

Successfully tackling something that is scary can feel incredibly rewarding and satisfying. Stepping off of the roller coaster or out of the haunted house increases your self-confidence, helping you to realize how strong and capable you really are. If you can face down that fright, you can conquer anything. When I first went on a “big” rollercoaster when I was little, I remember stepping off and feeling so proud of myself – like the world was my oyster and there was nothing I couldn’t do. This feeling has to do with the adrenaline, dopamine, and endorphins that rush your system when your senses are heightened.

All in all

It is important to note that these scares only stay fun if it’s the right amount. Fun scares are differentiated from true fear because they toe the line of frightening, but not terrifying. This recreational fear is only fun because it’s voluntary. If you really don’t want to do a fear-inducing activity, then don’t. It won’t be fun unless you feel up to that thrill.

Choosing to partake in a scary activity can be just that – scary. Still, if you are feeling brave, up to a good scare, and just a little bit in need of an adrenaline rush this spooky season, consider a watch of a horror movie or a venture into a haunted house. Sometimes, a good scream could be all you need.