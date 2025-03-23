The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we are all well aware, St Andrews has no shortage of stylish students. The fashion culture is next level, with many students engaging in fashion shows and photoshoots during their time here. But how does this compare to the real modeling industry? I interviewed Ruby Hill, a model from Sydney, Australia who has walked for major fashion houses Miu Miu, Chloe (Look 37), Dior, Loewe (Look 47), Tod’s (Look 25), and Sportmax, to learn about her experience as a signed model.

Ruby’s journey into modeling started when she was scouted by her agent at the Easter Show in Sydney. “My agent had actually scouted me twice before when I was around 13 and 14, so I recognized her immediately,” she says. “I had finished high school, so I thought I would give it a go.”

That leap of faith has since taken her to the world’s biggest fashion weeks, signed under the Sydney-based mother agency The Scouted. Ruby is also signed in Milan, Paris, London, and New York. “The main difference between the European and American markets is that European brands are typically higher end, whereas the US is more commercial work,” she explains. “New York is a more elevated commercial market than LA, and while Milan and Paris are pretty similar, I much prefer Paris—days off in Milan can get a bit boring!”

Now only 21 years old, Ruby made her debut in the 2024 spring season. Despite the industry’s reputation for being cutthroat, Ruby approaches modeling with a balanced perspective. “The unpredictability of this job makes it feel temporary.” She admits wanting to take advantage of “the financial and travel perks it offers now,” but that it might become a side job when she goes back to university. While some models build decade-long careers, Ruby acknowledges that longevity in fashion is a mix of strategy, luck, and personal choice.

Runway modeling in particular has been one of her favorite aspects of the job, even with the inevitable stress. “Walking the actual show is super enjoyable,” she says. “However, the unpaid work and stress that goes on during fashion week is very exhausting and can be an emotional rollercoaster. You spend hours and hours casting everyday, waiting around, rushing to the next thing, and that can all be very taxing by the end.”

Still, nothing beats the rush of a good show. “My favorite look was my black dress for Miu Miu, and my favorite show was probably my second time walking for Dior. I was less nervous, the shoes were easy, and the music was a fast pace that was fun to walk to.”

And what exactly goes through her mind when she’s striding down the runway? “Usually either the path or direction I’m supposed to go in—or just ‘don’t fall!’” she laughs. “The more shows I do, I’ve started to just try to have fun and enjoy the experience.”

Beyond the runway, she’s had her fair share of surreal moments, including encounters with some of fashion’s biggest names. “I have met and seen a few famous celebs, models, and designers, which has been such a cool experience,” she says, dropping names like Miuccia Prada, Anna Wintour, Irina Shayk, and Gigi Hadid. But even in the midst of all the glitz, she’s clear-eyed about the reality of the job. “People think travel and accommodation are covered by your agency or the brands, but the majority of the time, the model actually pays for everything unless specifically traveling for a pre-booked job,” she reveals. “And no, you sadly don’t get to keep the clothes.”

With a mindset that balances ambition and self-awareness, Ruby has found ways to navigate the pressures of the industry. “The best way to deal with rejection is to try not to take anything too personally,” she says. “I surround myself with friends in the industry who are supportive and want the best for me. And I remind myself that this is not how I identify or value myself—at the end of the day, it is just a job.”