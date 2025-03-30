Running on Fumes? An Introvert’s Guide to Recharging Your Social Battery

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter.

Last week, after a dinner party, organizing a birthday party, and hosting a visiting friend, I felt my social battery wearing thin. And while we all know and love doomscrolling from time to time when energy is running low–which is admittedly what I normally do after a long weekend of social events–sometimes life just doesn’t work that way. So, what are some other ways to recharge?

For those that don’t know: your social battery refers to your general energy, interest, and ability to socialize with others. If you’ve ever reached the point where even replying to a text feels like hiking Mt. Everest, you too have experienced a drained social battery. For introverts like myself, energy is expended during social interactions, and if a low social battery is left untreated, it can leave you in full hibernation mode. For extroverts, they tend to get energy from these interactions. But don’t be fooled, extroverts also experience low social batteries. Not to worry though, there are simple ways to avoid becoming a hermit. Here are some strategies and tips to keep your social battery charged and to avoid burnout.

Alone Time (with a twist)!

You may be thinking, duh?! Admittedly, yes, this is the most obvious answer–but that doesn’t make it ineffective. It’s the classic introvert’s cure for feeling drained. Time for yourself to reset and recharge is non-negotiable. However, I suggest maybe doing alone time in a different way than you may normally do. Personally, I always tend to watch TV or go on TikTok which is sometimes a nice way to unplug, but these aren’t necessarily activities that energize me. Recently, I’ve been trying to find new activities to do alone like going for a walk, cooking, or going to yoga.

Lower-Stakes Socialising

Bring it down a notch. Not all socialising has to be high-energy productions. Think about incorporating more chill activities like grabbing coffee or going for a beach walk. Personally, I love to FaceTime or call people while doing even the most mundane of things, like laundry or dishes. These kinds of interactions feel effortless, but they still help maintain connections without draining you completely.

Scheduling Breaks (or even saying no)

From time to time, all my social events have seemed to coordinate with each other behind my back, and before I know it my week is seemingly packed. Between assignments, friends, and ample alone time, plans can pile up quickly. So, if you can, be intentional! Whether that means blocking off a night here and there or setting a limit on how many plans you commit to. While I fear I am already too good at politely declining events, there is definitely a happy medium between being a social butterfly and a grandma trapped in a teenager’s body. Sometimes, saying no is the best thing for you and that’s totally okay.

Learn What is Draining

Find out what’s causing your battery to drain. For some people, it’s bigger groups. For others, it’s certain settings, specific individuals, or even the time of day that wears them out faster. If you notice that morning matcha dates leave you feeling exhausted but evening drinks energize you, adjust accordingly. Also, what is leaving you tired may have changed from high school, last month, or even last week. I used to love hanging out on Sundays, but now it makes me get the Sunday scaries. Recognizing these shifts helps you stay ahead of burnout and structure your social life in a way that fits your needs.

At the end of the day, keeping your social battery charged is about knowing yourself. Some people need a full day of solitude after socializing; others might just need an hour of quiet time. Pay attention to what works for you, and don’t be afraid to try something new out accordingly.

So, the next time you feel your social battery running on fumes, skip the doomscrolling (okay, maybe just a little bit) and try one of these methods instead. Your introverted (or extroverted) self will thank you.