Retrospect on the Retrograde- Why Mercury’s Retrograde isn’t as bad as we think

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter.

Everyone has been told of Mercury retrograde as the cause behind the chaos of some point in their lives. The reputation of the retrograde is almost as bad as the things it can be blamed for: an arisen past mistake, a crashed phone, a doomed travel plan; it often feels hard to find the bright side behind the shakes in the celestial structures.

Mercury retrograde this spring has certainly not been brief- from March 14th to April 7th, spring has sprung alongside a host of things that can only be caused by this cosmic mixup. From breaking lecture equipment, deadlines that come far too soon, the wrath of the seagulls on West Sands, and all of the niche experiences of the retrograde-ridden St. Andrews student, it often feels hard to change the mindset that what may be considered ‘chaos’ in our world order could bring the shakeup needed for good things to occur. Maybe, perchance, Mercury retrograde might actually be the cosmic reset button you never knew you needed. Is it time to flip the switch on Mercury retrograde’s reputation?

1. The Universe’s Forced Slowdown

As every uni student knows, ‘life moves pretty fast, and if you don’t stop and look around sometime, you may miss it.’ While it may feel like the glitches, delays and short-stoppings of all Mercury retrograde’s effects are pretty detrimental at the moment, perhaps, we can take it as the universe forcing us to take our time to stop and look around.

The delays don’t have to be disasters – A canceled flight or hastily rescheduled meeting? Perchance, it is an opportunity, the universe’s way of giving you extra time to prepare, rest, or avoid an unnecessary hassle. If miscommunications themselves are at an all-time high, take it as a cue to step back and listen to both the physical and emotional signs of what it truly means when things don’t work out in the present. As much as Mercury retrograde exists, karma does as well, and sometimes, things not working out right now means they’ll work out even better later. Instead of resisting the slowdown and charging forth regardless, embrace the shortcomings as quiet permission to pause and breathe.

2. Reunion Time?

One of Mercury retrograde’s most infamous quirks is its tendency to subtly slip people from the past back into the present by all sorts of means. We tend to automatically jump to the most negative conclusions when it comes to this: after all, aren’t things in the past for a reason, and didn’t the universe put them there itself? But before you panic about a certain text from whoever’s on your mind as you read this, consider the positive side of these reunions.

Old friends resurface – You might hear from someone you haven’t talked to in years, and it could be just the reconnection you needed. If things truly happen for a reason, the reason is nothing short of meaningful when it comes to a rebirth in a relationship of the past. Mercury retrograde can often isolate us in its miscommunications and frustrations, but the reunions it brings to us also give you a chance to clarify and deepen your connections.

Think of an individual reunion as well! Maybe you find yourself revisiting an old passion, something you put on the top shelf retrograde energy can push you to rediscover something meaningful. Not only can these reunions bring closure and peace, but the silver lining of connection comes in the things you are able to learn about yourself as well. So next time Mercury shakes up your social life, take it as a sign to reconnect, not run.

3. Creativity & Intuition

A juxtaposition of nothingness and chaos- Mercury retrograde has a funny way of making our brains work differently. Oftentimes, people report feelings of heightened anxiety and second-guessing major decisions, as well as heightened emotions that can even be blamed on the fear of what retrograde causes. Yet, have you ever noticed how some of your best ideas come out of nowhere? Mercury retrograde may scramble traditional logic and rules surrounding our ‘normal’ lives, it may also be the perfect opportunity to think outside the box.

If you are someone who tends to practice journaling & reflection, retrograde is an ideal time to really ‘hone in’ on the art of introspection. As Mercury rules communication with oneself and others, journaling can lead to incredible personal insights and new perspectives on events both present and past.

While decision making does tend to have a bad reputation when being done throughout retrograde, with external communication in flux, your intuition tends to sharpen. Pay attention to those inner nudges, and use it to listen to yourself and trust your gut. Retrograde doesn’t automatically need to be defined by negativity: Whether you’re an artist, writer, or just need fresh ideas at work, if you find the practice to adapt, retrograde is the time to let creativity flow freely.

4. Re-evaluating, revisiting, and reflecting

Mercury retrograde is defined by so much more than just the chaos it causes, and our lives are filled with so much more depth than the little problems and irritations we find so troubling. Retrograde is a perfect moment to revisit, recuperate, and rediscover all the little aspects of our lives that may need some attention, or may simply fall victim to the wayside. Whether it be a lingering thing on your to-do-list or a chat with someone you miss the company of, Mercury retrograde gives the gift of the perfect moment to tackle it.

Plus, retrograde is in prime position this year: there is no better way to welcome in the sunny days we have enjoyed here in St. Andrews than an intentional decluttering. Use retrograde’s revival of past events to rid your space of anything that has a little itch in your brain – if something isn’t working, Mercury retrograde is nudging you to rethink your approach and make adjustments.

Think of it as a cosmic spring cleaning session—less doom, more room for improvement.

Mercury Retrograde is Life’s Refresh Button

Mercury retrograde teaches us something so valuable: Rather than forcing ourselves against the tide of what the universe is telling us, we must practice acceptance in slowing our lives, re-evaluating our priorities, and giving time to the meaningful moments that our own retrospection can bring.

Sure, Mercury retrograde can be frustrating at times, but it’s also a powerful opportunity to reflect, reset, and realign. Instead of fighting against it, lean into the lessons it offers.

So next time Mercury goes retrograde, don’t panic—grab some tea, readjust some plans, and enjoy the unexpected. When we accept that new events bring some sense of excitement to our days, we can come out of this phenomenon with new insights, rekindled friendships, and a fresh perspective on life.