Plug in and Power up! Podcasts Every Career-Blazing Woman Should Listen To. 

Between the meetings, the emails, the LinkedIn lurking, and the occasional existential crisis in the office bathroom, modern career life can be a lot. Especially for us students at the early stages of our careers, it can be quite overwhelming.

But here’s the good news — you don’t have to figure it all out alone.

Enter: the female-career podcast. Not the boring, monotone, sleep-inducing kind — but the juicy, energizing, “wait, I need to write that down” kind. Whether you’re counting down the days until graduation, navigating the dreaded summer internships, or simply dreaming big during your daily library visit, the right podcast can be like a mentor in your pocket. Like a cheer squad in your AirPods, a much-needed “you’ve got this” during your late-night study spiral.

9 to 5ish with theSkimm

Ever wish you could grab coffee with the women actually running things? This podcast makes it happen. Founders Carly Zakin and Danielle Weisberg chat with powerhouse guests — from CEOs to creatives — about the messy, real, behind-the-scenes parts of building a career. It is intellectual, honest, and a great starting point for any woman looking to launch their career.

Her First $100K: The Financial Freedom Podcast

Student loans? Side hustles? Salary goals? Money Expert Tori Dunlap breaks down all the money stuff you are not taught in school — but absolutely should have been. She guides women “through making more, spending less, and feeling financially confident.” Prepare yourself for financial freedom!

Switch, Pivot, or Quit

Hosted by career strategist Ahyiana Angel, this is the go-to guide for navigating the major moves. Especially straight out of university, this podcast is a perfect listen. If you find yourself constantly asking ‘What’s next?’, this podcast must be added to your queue.

Brilliant Balance

Balance is key but, for many women breaking into the career sectors, it can be hard to prioritise it in your life. For women juggling careers, health, academics, and everything in between, Brilliant Balance is your roadmap to finding harmony without sacrificing your ambitions. Host Shayna Rattler offers expert advice, practical strategies, and inspiring stories to help you balance it all — without burning out. Because success should never, and doesn’t have to, come at the cost of your well-being.

The Bossbabe Podcast

Ready to take your hustle to the next level? The Bossbabe Podcast is packed with practical business tips, powerful mindset shifts, and real-world advice from female entrepreneurs who have built empires. Whether you’re dreaming big or already on the grind, this podcast is your blueprint for success — no filters, just real talk.

So if you’re ready to dream loud, plan smart, and get a head start on your future — here’s your playlist of female career-focused podcasts that will help you to achieve your goals!

You don’t have to have your dream job lined up by graduation. You don’t even have to know exactly what you want yet. But if you’re curious, driven, and willing to hit “play” on something that feeds your fire, you’re already on the right path.

So plug in. Power up. And remember: the future is female — and it sounds amazing!