Pierogies, Pubs, and Palaces: Discovering Poland’s Best-Kept Secrets 

When I mentioned I’d be spending spring break in Poland, the reactions were mixed — “Isn’t it just cold and gray?” someone asked.

Spoiler: it’s so much more than that.

In just one week, bouncing between Warsaw and Kraków, my friends and I discovered that Poland is Europe’s best-kept secret — a country of vibrant cities, amazing food, gorgeous palaces, and experiences I’m still not over. And the best part? Everything was so affordable that student budget thrived. (Seriously. An entire nice dinner for under £10?? I’ll never emotionally recover from coming back to St Andrews and spending £10 on a drink.)

Here’s everything you need to know if you’re thinking about booking that spontaneous flight (and trust me, you should):

Starting Strong in Warsaw

We landed in Warsaw and spent two nights and one full day exploring the capital. Warsaw isn’t flashy at first glance, as parts of it are wide and industrial, but if you give it a little time, it starts to unfold around you.

We started at the Palace of Culture and Science, the tallest building in Poland and a holdover from the Soviet era. From the top, we had a full panoramic view of the city, which included a wild mix of gleaming skyscrapers, pastel-colored streets, and green parks stitched between them.

Later, we visited the Warsaw Uprising Museum, which became one of my favorite stops of the trip. It’s an incredibly moving tribute to the 1944 uprising against Nazi occupation, bringing the city’s history to life through films, artifacts, and stories from real survivors. Walking through recreated secret broadcasting rooms and standing in an atrium filled with real artifacts from war heroes, it was impossible not to feel the weight of everything Warsaw has endured.

The Old Town in Warsaw is also a beautiful area to wander. Although it was almost entirely rebuilt after WWII, the cobbled streets and pastel buildings feel like something straight out of a fairy tale. It’s home to the famous Warsaw Mermaid statue, symbol of the city. According to legend, a mermaid swam up the Vistula River, was captured by a fisherman, and later escaped to defend the city. Now, she stands proudly as a reminder of Warsaw’s resilience and strength, especially after the devastation of war.

Not everything went smoothly: we accidentally bought discounted ‘student’ tickets on the tram, only to find out that the student discount is only for Polish university students. A transportation official fined us on the spot. Lesson learned: always double-check before trying to save two pounds.

Despite the fine, a lot of walking, and a slight language barrier, Warsaw still left a lasting impression. It’s a city of contradictions: historic and modern, heavy and hopeful, somehow making it all come together.

South to Kraków

After our time in Warsaw, we caught an easy train south to Kraków — it immediately felt different.

Where Warsaw moves fast, Kraków invites you to slow down. The Old Town looks like something out of a painting: cobblestone streets, pastel townhouses, the towering spires of St. Mary’s Basilica watching over the main square. We wandered without a plan, eating warm chimney cakes and being surprised at every street corner before settling on eating many pierogies, or Polish dumplings (a definite highlight of the trip).

The amber markets under the Cloth Hall were one of the most magical parts of the trip. Stalls overflowed with delicate jewellery: everything from simple rings to elaborate necklaces, each piece made from fossilized resin that’s been traded there for centuries.

We spent an afternoon exploring Kazimierz, the old Jewish Quarter, which is once again full of life after everything it endured. We visited one of the historic synagogues: a beautiful, quiet space filled with sunlight and worn stone walls. We also made sure to explore Wawel Castle, set on a hill above the Vistula River. Its grand courtyards, soaring towers, and royal apartments made it easy to picture the centuries of kings and queens who had lived there.

One day was set aside for something much heavier: a visit to Auschwitz-Birkenau. While I don’t want to go into much detail, touring the concentration camps was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. Walking through the barracks and under the infamous gate, the reality of the Holocaust felt immediate and devastating. It was difficult and overwhelming, but necessary: a reminder of why remembering matters.

Afterwards, returning to Kraków’s lively streets felt strange. But the resilience of the city, the way history and life coexist, felt even more powerful, having seen both sides of it.

Finding Meaning in the Unexpected

In just a week, we saw cities that had been bombed and rebuilt, communities that had been devastated and remembered, streets that held both sorrow and celebration. There’s a strength to Poland that you can feel everywhere: in its churches, in its markets, and in its people.

Between pierogis, pints, and palaces, I found something I didn’t even realize I was looking for: a reminder that travel isn’t just about seeing new places—it’s about understanding them. If you’re considering it, this is your sign to plan that trip to Poland!