Pawsickness: Pet Homesickness and How to Help it

Homesickness during uni is tough, and inevitable for most. But homesickness for your furry friends left at home? Even tougher. University, as fun as it can be, can also get stressful, boring, and sometimes even isolating. In those low moments, you only want to cuddle with your loving pet from back home. Trust me, I get it. I’ve got the most adorable ten-year-old labrador and two-year-old kitty at home…all the way in the States. They are my life, heart, and soul. I’m not kidding. For St Andrews students whose hometowns are in a different country (a large portion of the student population here), the pet homesickness can be even worse with some of us going home only once or twice a year.

While nothing beats the feeling of seeing your beloved animals, there are some things here in the small town of St Andrews to do with animals that will keep you busy, happy, and in the presence of furry friends! Even just the littlest things can bring you some comfort when those from home can’t just yet. Here’s some ideas:

Dog Walking and Cuddling?!

This town is so lucky to have the “St Andrews Dog Walking Society”. For my dog lovers and owners out there, this society is the best way to reconnect with some cute doggies and keep busy with activities you’d usually do with your dog at home: walks and cuddles!

They host frequent group walks, where everyone can walk the cute dogs throughout the beautiful town, whether it be Lade Braes, West Sands, and so on! They’ve even collaborated with other societies and groups (such as HerCampus itself, YogiSoc, etc.) so sometimes you may even be able to do what you love along with these beautiful animals.

If you find yourself in more of a time crunch, or perhaps just simply need the comforting presence of your pet again, this society hosts cuddling sessions throughout each semester. Everyone is welcome to come in, whether it be an hour or five minutes, and cuddle dogs brought in by their owners! It’s a loving, comforting environment.

It may be other people’s dogs, but sometimes, when the pet homesickness is just too much, the mere presence of another furry friend can help more than you know, trust me.

You can find more information on the society here!

Aquarium!

I truly believe from the bottom of my heart that the St Andrews Aquarium is one of the town’s best and most underrated places. Of course, this is a bit different than my previous suggestion, as it isn’t exactly to do with “pets”. But from my time here so far, I have found that a nice little walk through the aquarium, surrounded by gorgeous animal life, can be a game-changer.

Fish, seahorses, lemurs, penguins, it’s got it all. They are simply adorable, and one can sit there for hours watching them all in their little day-to-day. It can be more relaxing and comforting than you’d think. Again, it may not be my dog or cat, but seeing little creatures by the beach does fill the soul with love.

You know what’s even better? They offer annual passes! For a super great deal, as well, so whenever you’re missing your furry friends a little more than usual, or just need a comforting afternoon, the aquarium is at your convenience! More information is available on their website.

Pet Sitting

This is a more obvious suggestion that is done pretty much anywhere. But as most of you have probably noticed by now, there are a lot of pets here in St Andrews! Every day, endless (adorable, of course) dogs pass me by on Market Street. I’ve seen so many little cats prancing about flat complexes. With a lot of people traveling in and out of St Andrews, pet-sitting opportunities are quite common.

Try joining a Facebook group to be on the lookout for pet-sitting opportunities. Or you could advertise it yourself for anyone who may need to take you up on it! Talk to your friends and peers, see if there’s anyone out there who may need you to watch their pets for days, hours, or even to just take them out for a short walk! That way not only is someone getting a huge help, but you’re also able to spend some close time with a pet. The familiarity of caring for someone’s pet may bring some comfort from home all the way to St Andrews for a bit!

Other…

Besides these suggestions, there are of course other little things you can do in your day to day in order to relieve your “pawsickness” even just a little bit more. Speaking from experience, asking someone from home to put my dog and cat on FaceTime for a few minutes can sometimes make the biggest difference in my day!

Be aware during your walks throughout town. Sometimes you’ll run into the sweetest little fur babies when you least expect it. I’ve had random cats let me pet them in the parks, and I’ve met lovely residents of St Andrews who let me pet their dogs whilst perusing bookstores. You just never know what will happen in the random little moments. And don’t you worry, your little ones will be waiting for your next return home so soon!