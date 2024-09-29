The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Party Attire and Staples: A Guide to Hosting and Attending in St Andrews

Red Hogwarts capes and white shirts can only go so far here in St Andrews. For when it comes to dining, celebrating and partying, St Andrews students like to go big or take a flight to somewhere in Europe. But don’t fret, Her Campus has a guide to hosting and attending to ensure that you are, if not the best dressed, at least the most appropriately dressed at every event.

When it comes to finding an outfit for St Andrews events there are three things you must think about: 1. What is the dress code? This will usually range between black or white tie, or cocktail. 2. Is there a theme? Students here love to spice their events up with obscure themes. 3. What is the venue, and what activities will you be participating in? This is very important. You do not want to be riding a mechanical bull in a mini skirt; especially in a town where events are plagued with photographers ready to capture any moment; the pretty, funny, and embarrassing.

THE DRESS CODE

Oddly enough the most common dress code in St Andrews is Black tie. St Andrews students go crazy for a ballgown and a tux. Black tie can get pricey, with most brands like Princess Polly and House of CB setting their prices at a base line of 60 pounds and above. However, there are different ways to style a Black tie outfit without spending all your savings on one single dress.

According to GQ magazine a Black tie dress code entails “a formality that transcends the standard suit and tie of the business/lounge/wedding suit.” Yet, here in St Andrews, students love to defy the laws of fashion and formality and, thus, have bent the rules of etiquette. Here, you may swap a bow for a tie, slick black trousers for tartan and full blown ball gowns designed by top tier brands for long evening dresses you could easily find at Zara.

Another dress code that is slowly becoming increasingly popular (likely because we keep making Black tie more and more informal) is White tie. I know what you are thinking: wtf is White tie? To keep things simple, lets just say it is one step above Black tie.

For instance, if you wore a satin maxi dress to a Black tie event, you would wear a proper ballgown akin to that worn by bridesmaids to a White tie event. Likewise, men in this scenario would be forced to wear a white marcella bow tie and even tails, and swap tartan trousers for a Scottish kilt (pretty fun, right?).

White tie may sound expensive, but there are great ways of finding ballgowns on a student budget, especially in a town where students continuously attend events of this kind. For example, Rent GRMNT is a student led society that allows students to rent ballgowns for events at a reasonable price. Likewise, Sustainable St Andrews organises clothing swaps every semester.

Cocktail attire has also become commonplace for dinner parties in St Andrews. For most day events, you will probably also be asked to come in Cocktail attire. This is essentially one step down from Black Tie and allows you to hitch up the hem of your dress to about knee height. Where you would have previously worn a maxi dress you are now allowed a midi, and may even get away with a mini depending on the theme of the event.

THE THEME

1920s. Garden Party. Cowboy. Disco. Runway Rockstar Chic. Glitter. You name it, and it has probably been an event theme.

St Andrews students get VERY creative with themes, so be prepared to be confronted with some bizarre aesthetics. Now, having to combine these themes with either of the three dress codes I mentioned previously, may be overwhelming, but it is actually an opportunity for you to bend the rules of etiquette even more.

For example, say you were attending a Black Tie event with a 1920s theme. Given that knee length dresses were typically worn by Flappers during this time period, you can now get away with a midi dress too. Likewise, if you were attending a Cocktail attire event with a Garden Party theme you would be able to choose from any dress length and playsuits or rompers. In short, you are allowed to sacrifice some of the rules of the dress codes if it means you are adhering to the theme. As long as you look the theme, you don’t have to be 100% faithful to the dress code.

That being said, NEVER sacrifice White tie for a theme. Students rarely require you to dress in White Tie so when they do make sure that you are being as formal as possible. Same goes the other way round, if an event has a specific theme, around which the marketing team has drafted all of their campaign, do your best to wear something that is at the very least, related to the theme. For example, for a Cowboy theme try to wear denim or at least some cowboy boots.

On this note, the theme will probably reveal the type of activities that will take place at the event, so leaning towards the theme rather than the dress code is more likely to ensure that you are able to fully participate without any major wardrobe malfunctions.

WHAT IF I AM THINKING OF BEING A HOST?

Now that we have gone over the different dress codes and how they can be bent to adapt to themes, I will give you three key tips on how to create your own dress code for your event and ensure that your guests understand your vision, no matter how obscure.

1 – Decide whether your event is very formal, formal, or informal

If you are planning a very formal event you will unavoidably have to cut down on the extravagances of your theme. You cannot ask your guests to come in Rockstar White tie; that will simply drive them insane. If what you are looking for is formality, make it simple for them and keep your theme lowkey.

Themes that go well with formal attire tend to be, Black and White, Secret Society, Masquerade, Christmas, etc.

On the other hand if what you are looking for is creativity and expression go for Black Tie for evening events and Cocktail for day events. St Andrews Black tie can, at this point, be adapted to pretty much any theme. Same goes with Cocktail attire. It is still somewhat a challenge for your guests, but it is precisely this element of difficulty and paradox that makes St Andrews events so fun to dress for. So don’t be afraid to make your guests take some risks.

2 – Think carefully about your theme

It is very tempting to go crazy with your theme if this is your first time hosting, but think carefully of: how the theme will set the tone for the evening, whether your guests be able to relate or ‘get’ the theme, and what budget will the theme require.

The theme will define the event at the end of the day so bear in mind how well your venue, your guests, and your planned activities are suited to it. For instance, a Frat themed event is best hosted at a garden during the day whilst, a Galentine’s dinner is better suited to a venue like The Saint.

3 – Pinterest is your best ally

Once you decide on the dress code and the theme, you have to make sure that you can communicate your vision to your guests.

The best way to do this is Pinterest. We all love a good Pinterest mood board, it is aesthetic, visual, and gets the vision across. So, in preparation for your event, create one that your guests can draw inspiration from. This will ensure that your guests know exactly what they are getting themselves into and allow them to prepare their outfits accordingly.

Overall, getting dressed in St Andrews is an art form and there is nothing better than practice to help you master it. So don’t be afraid to get creative and make mistakes! As long as you follow these steps: first dress code, then adapt to theme for which you will be, at the very least, appropriately dressed. And who knows, by the end of your time at St Andrews, you may even win yourself the title of Best Dressed.

Happy dressing and even happier hosting!