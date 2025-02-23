The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve walked this route countless times, but seeing it through Saffron’s paintings made me view it with fresh eyes. As we make our way down the Scores, she shows me the subtle details that catch her artist’s eye. Later, settled at her apartment, she tells me how these everyday scenes become the heart of her work.

Growing up by the seaside with an artistic family, it seems Saffron was destined to capture Scotland’s coastal beauty on canvas. The student artist, whose work has become increasingly recognized around St Andrews, speaks about her journey with passion.

“I grew up sketching on the beach,” Saffron reminisces. With a graphic designer father who introduced her to her first painting set and an art dealer grandfather who emphasized the importance of observing one’s surroundings, art was woven into the fabric of her childhood. One of her earliest works? A painting of Julius Caesar—a far cry from the coastal landscapes that now define her style.

When asked about her favorite spot to paint in St. Andrews, Saffron describes East and West Sands, where the view of the town stretches out before her. This vantage point has become a place she returns to repeatedly for inspiration. While she began her journey focused on portraiture, she’s now drawn to the dramatic sweeps of land and sea that characterize our town.

“I make quick sketches to capture the wind’s movement and take videos and photos, but it’s really about absorbing the atmosphere of the moment,” she explains. Her work shows clear inspiration from masters like Constable and Turner.

Saffron’s favorite season to capture might surprise some. “I love a gray sky,” she admits, finding particular joy in painting the sea at its most turbulent. She adds burnt sienna to create warm tones, bringing depth to what others might see as dreary weather.

Her perspective on Scotland’s beauty is refreshingly optimistic: “While some may view Scotland as cold and bleak, I believe nature’s beauty is always around us.” Saffron emphasizes the importance of not taking nature for granted, stating “if I can’t find the beauty in the scenery, I know I’m not looking hard enough.”

When discussing what makes her art valuable, Saffron emphasizes that “it’s not about price, but about connection to the artwork.” Nothing brings her more joy than when someone purchases a painting purely out of love for the piece. She finds particular satisfaction in receiving photos of her work hanging in clients’ homes, considering it one of the most rewarding aspects of being an artist.

For fellow student artists, Saffron’s advice is straightforward: “Stick to it, expand your horizons, and publicize your work more.” She practices what she preaches, maintaining an active presence on Instagram and showcasing her work through her website, streetenart.

Currently working on another seascape, Saffron continues to evolve as an artist while balancing her student life. Her work serves as a reminder to pause and appreciate the beauty around us—whether it’s a stormy sea, a gray sky, or the moment you step out of the library and see St Andrews in a new light.

