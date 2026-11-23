This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On October 27, 2026, the sixth book of Sarah J. Maas’ ACOTAR series was officially released. A Court of Splintered Harmony: The Valkyrie Cycle, Movement I arrived with big expectations, with the previous book, A Court of Silver Flames, having been released over five years ago on February 16, 2021. The ACOTAR series and its author have now become staple names in the romantasy book realm; however, it has taken many years and lots of writing to get Sarah J. Maas to where she is now.

Admittedly, Maas has benefited greatly from the expansion of BookTok, a digital sphere of book recommendations and discussions on the social media platform TikTok. The ACOTAR series blew up after multiple creators began talking about the series online and creating content related to the world of Prythian and its characters. However, Maas has been writing for many years, and ACOTAR is not her first series to gain renown and global success.

At sixteen, Maas started working on her debut novel, Throne of Glass. At the time, she had just switched high schools and was struggling with fitting in. The fantasy world she created provided her with an escape from teenage stresses. She originally shared a draft of the first few chapters on an online writing platform called FictionPress.com, before eventually publishing the finished product in 2010 with Bloomsbury Publishing. The novel follows Celeana Sardothien, a young female assassin in a fantasy kingdom, as she competes to become the King’s Champion and receive her freedom from the salt mines. It would later become the first in a series of seven books and one novella. Her second book, Crown of Midnight, became a NYTimes YA bestseller and her success only increased from there. The series finished with Kingdom of Ash in late 2018.

Three years before the conclusion of her first series, Maas published A Court of Thorns and Roses, the beginning of her biggest success yet. According to Maas, she wrote the book in 2009, but it was not published for another six years. The first book turned into a trilogy, and that trilogy blew up, especially after the publication of the second book, A Court of Mist and Fury, which is widely regarded as the strongest and most compelling novel in the series. The trilogy was met with such success that Maas was encouraged to expand the universe and agreed to write three spin-off books: A Court of Silver Flames, A Court of Splintered Harmony and A Court of Forgotten Melody (releasing January 2027).

Maas also expanded into adult fantasy with her Crescent City trilogy. She originally began writing the first book as a fun escape from her main series and did not intend to ever publish the story. However, the side project soon expanded into the creation of an entire new series, which not only explored a third universe, but crossed over into the world of ACOTAR. The combination of both series has led readers to speculate that all three of her series will eventually cross over into one cohesive and coherent storyline, though the inclusion of Throne of Glass has not been confirmed.

Throughout her writing career, Maas has been open about her struggles with burnout, postpartum depression and writer’s block, as the demand of her writing has increased exponentially over time. On March 5, 2026, she appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast to discuss the announcement of the final two ACOTAR books, her writing process and her career struggles. According to the interview, she writes at a desk in her bedroom and always has a snack at hand. She tends to write in big chunks, meaning her writing takes a lot of energy and focus every time she sits down at the computer. Juggling motherhood, online responses, and the demand of such prolific writing have all been challenges she’s had to overcome, but at 40 years old, she has come so far from writing in her childhood bedroom as a teenager.

Whether or not you consider yourself a fan of Maas’ work, her career path and success as an author can serve as inspiration for any aspiring creative writer. Her story is a testament to the strength of a lifelong passion and one’s own imagination. Her books have helped put romantasy as a genre on the map and encouraged young adults to start reading more and more. Only time will tell how much further she will take her writing, stories and worlds, but I, for one, am incredibly excited to see what’s to come.