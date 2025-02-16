No Date, No Problem! Embrace Self-Love this Valentine’s Day

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day is often dubbed the “season of love,” but who says it has to be all about romantic gestures? This year, why not shift the focus by embracing the most important person in your life – you? I definitely am not the first to admit that the hustle and bustle of St. Andrews can be extremely draining especially once deadlines roll along. A solo Valentine’s Day is therefore the perfect opportunity to enjoy your own company, recharge, and do whatever makes you feel good — no expectations, no stress. It’s time to show yourself some appreciation, your way. Here is a step by step guide to a restful and purposeful solo Valentine’s date!

Wrap Up Classes and Get Into the Mood

After a long day of classes or a draining library session, put the textbooks away and get in the mood for your date night in! Take a moment to breathe and shake off the academic energy. Put on some music to shift the vibe. Here are my 5 favourite chill evening mixes:

Whether you choose to listen to one of these or one of your personal favourites, starting your evening with songs that are chill, cozy, and moody will be sure to start your night off right.

Hit the town for a Self-Care Haul

Now it’s time for a little shopping spree—just for you! On the way home from class, with your music blasting, head to the Tesco and grab a few things that will make your evening feel indulgent:

A bottle of wine or a fun drink of your choice. I like a nice crisp red wine but feel free to mix up with a nice cocktail or delicious diet coke – treat yourself to whatever you like!

A sweet dessert! I recommend picking up cookie dough, a chocolate box or turn the corner to Rocca Italian Deli and get some fresh macarons.

Fresh flowers to brighten your space and mood (because why not treat yourself to some beauty?). Whether you pick a classic rose bouquet or, my personal favourite, run to Mitchels and get one of their handcrafted, stunning flower arrangements.

Pour Your Drink & Set the Mood

Once you’re back home, take a moment to pour your drink and get ready for your night. Regardless of what you picked, make sure to pour it into a wine glass. Trust me, it makes the experience feel a little more special. Set your space up with moody lighting, maybe some candles, and a few of your fresh flowers scattered around to bring everything together.

Self-Care Shower & Get Cozy

Run yourself a nice, relaxing shower and take your time with a self-care shower routine. Use your favorite body wash, exfoliate, and take those extra minutes to pamper yourself. After you’re all fresh, slip into your coziest lounge wear (bonus points if it’s pink, red or feels super soft). Don’t forget to apply some skincare—moisturizer, serum, and a little perfume to feel extra refreshed.

Order your Take-away & Make Your Meal Special

Now that you’re relaxed, it’s time to order take-away—something you’ve been craving. Whether it’s a Maisha curry, a Rocca sandwich, or a Zizi’s delicious pasta, make sure it’s something you’ll enjoy. Once your food arrives, set up your space. Get the candles, your drink and take a moment to admire your meal before you dig in.

Watch a Classic Rom-Com

What’s Valentine’s night without a good movie? It’s time for a classic rom-com—something lighthearted, funny, and cozy. Choose a film you’ve watched before or one that always brings you a little joy. My personal favourites are How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days, Pretty Woman, and When Harry Met Sally. Watch it without distractions, and don’t worry about anything else. No scrolling, no checking your socials—just be present and enjoy your own company.

Post-Movie Sweet Treat & Relax

Once the movie is over, it’s time for your dessert of choice. Enjoy it slowly and savor the sweetness! Afterward, light another candle, make a soothing cup of tea, and settle in for some relaxing downtime.

Pinterest, Books, or a Comfort Show

Now that you’re fully relaxed, it’s time to wind down! Put on your favourite comfort show, my favourites are Gossip Girl, Sex and the City, or Gilmore Girls and scroll through Pinterest to gather inspiration and edit your mood boards. If you’re in the mood to read, grab a book and enjoy a few chapters before bed.

End the Night with Peace & Comfort

Finish your night off with a warm, cozy feeling. Whether you’re drifting off to sleep with a book in hand or your comfort show in the background, make sure you’re soaking in all the love and relaxation you’ve just given yourself. It’s your Valentine’s Day, and it’s been all about showing yourself some love and care.

A solo Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be lonely—it can be a chance to reconnect with yourself and enjoy all the things that make you feel good. This itinerary is all about self-care, comfort, and taking the time to treat yourself to the love you deserve. So, enjoy your night and make it exactly what you want it to be!