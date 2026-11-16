This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Where it begins

Before we even set foot in an interview room or send our very first email, the rules are already written for us. From the time we’re little, girls are given an unspoken job. We’re told to keep the peace, be sweet, and make sure nobody else feels uncomfortable. We are taught to manage how everyone else in the room is feeling before we even think about what we feel and want for ourselves.

By the time we get to university, it’s not even something we think about anymore, but an automatism. We pad our emails with exclamation points so we don’t sound “mean,” we apologise before asking a basic question in a seminar, and we take on the organising work for every group project because we’d rather just do it ourselves than deal with the awkwardness of calling someone out. We walk around thinking that being agreeable is a good trait, something that proves how easygoing and helpful we are. But really, we’ve just been trained since childhood to get used to being exhausted.

the invisible job description

The second you step into a proper work environment, that expectation to be soft becomes a burden you carry every single day. There’s this quiet assumption that women will just naturally take care of the background stuff. It’s the modern version of the old secretary stereotype.

While the guys around you get to focus entirely on their own work and the big projects that get noticed, you’re subtly expected to be the one taking the minutes of a meeting, planning the leaving drinks, fixing the group dynamic, and smoothing things over when someone is upset. It’s work that has to be done for an office to run, but nobody ever gets a raise or a promotion for being the team’s emotional support. By tying our value to how nice and helpful we are, workplaces get free administrative and emotional labour out of us, while we burn through the exact energy we need for our own goals.

He’s “Driven,” You’re “Difficult”

The worst part about this whole thing is what happens when you actually stop playing along. Sadly, ambition isn’t treated the same way for everyone. When a guy at work is direct, says “no” to extra work he doesn’t have time for, or pushes back in a meeting, he gets praised. People look at him and think he’s driven, confident, surely he knows what he’s doing. When a woman does the exact same thing, the mood shifts immediately. Because everyone is used to women being warm and agreeable, the second you stop softening everything you say, people decide you’re being difficult, cold, or intimidating. You end up doing twice the mental work of your actual job, while constantly monitoring your tone so you don’t accidentally upset anyone by just being direct.

The Price of being easy to work with

This is why so many women hit a wall early on. Burnout isn’t just about working long hours; it’s about being tired of acting like someone you’re not for 35 hours a week. It’s what happens when you spend years holding back what you actually think to protect someone else’s ego, over-explaining a basic decision, or worse, making yourself smaller so nobody feels threatened by you. Staying “nice” and “soft” doesn’t protect us from tension; it just means we absorb all that resentment internally until we crash. We have to stop treating agreeableness like it’s some golden standard we owe to everyone around us. The workplace will gladly let you burn yourself out keeping the peace, and it won’t care when you run out of energy.

So stop apologising for taking up space, stop fixing things that aren’t your job to fix, and stop trading your sanity for approval that was unfair in the first place. Because at the end of the day, your future career shouldn’t be defined by how little noise you’ve made, but by how far you’ve allowed yourself to go.