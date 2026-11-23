This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have always found it ironic that although I love learning new vocabulary, new phrases, new grammar, syntax, and semantics, somehow these skills seem to disappear when it comes to learning another language.

From writing down words that I read, to collecting phrases said to me, I assumed that learning a language from the ground up would be something suited for me and the next natural step in expanding my repertoire of communication and understanding. But, after both attempts and failures at learning up to three separate languages over the years, it seemed impossible – and I felt utterly demotivated.

How could I shrug off the ignorance of only knowing English when, by this time, I had started to believe that any further effort to use expensive learning materials or undertake high-intensity programmes would leave me in the same position as before, having retained nothing at all?

A WORLD AWAY

With no hearing impairments of my own, and not even directly knowing someone who has any, I have probably only been exposed to the same amount of sign language as the next child. My thoughts primarily go back to watching television in the morning before school, with Mr Tumble telling me how to sign ‘dog’ or ‘ice cream’ – though not together.

I would guess that exposure to sign language has always been there through different aspects of my life. But when reflecting upon it, I would say that the journey to finally learning it myself has been a gradual one.

The average person uses multiple hand gestures when engaged in even the smallest of conversations – imagine emphasising with your hands how the wind gust blew you up the road this morning, or how your fist hits your palm while you tell a friend how you really need to get your essay in. These are things we pin down to body language, the widely agreed use of the body to act as a visually communicative aid to whatever we are saying or reenacting.

When analysing the difference between successful and less successful TED Talks, the lower-rated speakers used an average of 272 gestures throughout the 18 minutes, whilst a higher-rated speaker used an average of 465 gestures (15 to 26 gestures per minute). Clearly, we are more than just our words.

After realising this, it only made sense to me that I should utilise the gestures I was already making into a legitimate way of communication, to transform it into a socially and legally recognised language.

AND SO IT BEGaN

To my surprise, resources for learning British Sign Language were readily available and, for the most part, even free. First, I consulted british-sign.co.uk which offers a fingerspelling alphabet chart, a custom fingerspelling word printer which has the options of three different skin tones and also right/left hand visuals, a feature called sign of the day, and a CPD-certified online course that operates on a ‘pay what you can’ scheme starting at £5. The first thing I learned was my name, and then individual words such as ‘peace,’ ‘kangaroo,’ and ‘important,’ before moving onto sentences. When needing extra help with how to sign something, or trying to find a word that they didn’t have listed (such as cinema), I turned to signbsl.com, which provides short video clips of at least one person demonstrating how to sign the exact word you are looking for (with options to slow the clip down and a clarification on which definition they are signing in case it is a word with multiple meanings, such as watch or can).

EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED

There is still a considerable way to go, a lot more understanding to be gained, and certainly the prospect of actually engaging with the community of people who speak BSL, but so far I have found the process very rewarding.

In unexpected ways, I have found it something that improves my own life in areas other than just ease of communication. For one, silent conversations are much more seamless. Talking to someone in a busy area or across a distance that would ordinarily require raising my voice is now no longer a problem, and the ability to understand subtle facial expressions and body language is something which has improved. This has helped me to realise that sometimes words don’t actually need to be spoken, and that sign language can foster empathy and intuitive understanding. Finally, by learning sign language of any sort, you are contributing to a more accessible and aware manner of socialisation that bridges potential communication gaps and enables direct and meaningful connection with people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or otherwise dealing with hearing differences.

The benefits of learning a new language, of any sort, are plentiful; but some things just go without saying.