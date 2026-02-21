This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Although 2025 has already come to a close and I have (unbelievably) arrived at my last semester at uni, I have truly found so much to love the past year. From books, movies, music, beauty products, and places in St Andrews, here are my 2025 favorites nobody asked for!

Books

Firstly, 2025 was a huge year of reading for me. As a fourth year frantically writing a dissertation during the first semester, I found reprieve in my favorite books and creative writing. I ended up reading 50 books; here are my favorites.

In The Dream House by Carmen Maria Machado

In The Dream House was by far my favorite memoir of 2025. While I mostly read contemporary fiction and fantasy, Machado’s memoir intrigued me from the moment I laid eyes on its eroding house in Vromans front cover. From the very first line about imagining the archive and memory as a house, I was drawn into this profound, brave story about an abusive same-sex relationship. It is an unforgettable, important story that will be sure to stick with you for a long time.

Cleopatra & Frankenstein by Coco Mellors

As I mentioned in my previous article, I truly loved both of Coco Mellors’ novels Cleopatra & Frankenstein and Blue Sisters. I stumbled across Cleopatra & Frankenstein last summer and spent my mornings devouring each page in my favorite coffee shop. The story depicts the downfall of an impulsive marriage in New York City and is absolutely perfect for fans of messy characters, dark comedy, and vivid prose.

The Crimson Moth Duology by Kristen Ciccarelli

The Crimson Moth Duology is perfect for anyone craving a weekend binge of a romantasy series featuring witches, enemies-to-lovers, and a world rife with magic. I was pleasantly surprised by how much I enjoyed this book and I highly recommend it for fans of romance, fantasy, and witches.

TV Shows

Bad Sisters

To anyone whose friend group has been haunted by a horrible man, Bad Sisters is a gripping, cathartic Irish dark comedy about five sisters who seek revenge against their fellow sister’s cruel, emotionally abusive husband. From beginning to end, it will provoke your strongest emotions and reel you in with its perfect pacing.

Blue Eye Samurai

As a lover of high-fantasy shows from Avatar the Last Airbender to Game of Thrones, Blue Eye Samurai instantly captivated me. Set in seventeenth-century Japan, it is another perfect revenge quest featuring resilient female leads with stunning animation, riveting fight scenes, compelling villains, alongside excellent character development. Even if you are not typically drawn to animated shows, I highly recommend giving this one a chance.

Podcasts

Normal Gossip

While mostly a true crime podcast listener, Normal Gossip is a podcast that won my heart from the very first episode. Although I have listened to this podcast for several years now, it has never left my top favorites and is my go-to for morning walks and long drives. It serves perfect, lighthearted morsels of gossip from the real world whether it be feuding neighbors, summer camp love triangles, or family vacations.

Places/Things in St Andrews

Warmhearts Yoga

Warmhearts Yoga, which takes place in the church right beside Uni Hall, has become one of my absolute favorite things to do in St Andrews. Last summer, I started attending Ashtanga Yoga classes in LA and found myself struggling to find an Ashtanga class I enjoyed in St Andrews. Warmhearts Yoga scratched the itch for a more traditional Ashtanga yoga class and Sarah is truly the kindest and sweetest teacher. If you are at all interested in trying yoga, Warmhearts Yoga is an excellent place to begin!

St Marys & Palompos Study Session

St Marys & Palompos single-handedly got me through the darkest hours of writing my dissertation. If you are a first year student trying to find your favorite St Andrews study spot, grab a coffee from Palompos and head to St Marys for a study session. Just make sure to arrive earlier in the day to secure a spot in the library!

Beauty Products

Mac Velvet Teddy Lipstick

I happened upon a mini Mac Velvet Teddy at the Edinburgh Airport and it instantly became an everyday staple for me. It is the perfect versatile, slightly cool-toned matte lipstick that is famously flattering. As someone with more olive toned skin, I was surprised by how well the cool tone complimented my warm–neutral undertones. It also pairs super well with brown lipliner (my go-to is NYX Brown lip liner).

Charlotte Tilbury Glowing Jen Lipstick

With a gorgeous, refillable cheetah print lipstick case, Glowing Jen is the perfect soft, beachy pink lipstick. Although it is matte, it remains perfectly silky and hydrating. It is my staple everyday pink lipstick in summer and spring!

Urban Decay Cosmic Cowboy Eye Glitter

After seeing one of my best friends obsessively use Urban Decay’s Cosmic Cowboy Eye Glitter, I was influenced to purchase it for myself. It is a thin, warm-toned iridescent eye glitter that elevates any make-up look and pairs perfectly with brown eyeshadow.

Oi All In One Milk Leave-in Conditioner

As someone with tangly hair, greasy roots, and dry ends, this leave-in conditioner forever changed my haircare routine. After every shower, I apply it while my hair is still damp which allows for easy-detangling and hydration. I have noticed a great difference, including smooth texture, less breakage, and hydrated ends.

Perfumes

As someone with a perfume-obsessed mom whose perfume tray I am always stealing from, I found myself struggling to pick just one favorite perfume. Here are my top three recs from 2025!

Giorgio Armani My Way

My Way is a sweet floral fragrance that feels bubbly and girly featuring jasmine, tuberose, vanilla, with hints of orange blossom. It is one of those perfumes that truly feels like girlhood in a bottle and is perfect for spring and summer. It makes you feel instantly euphoric and warm the moment you spray it.

Parfums de Marly Valaya

Valaya was my go to fall and winter fragrance (alongside a perfume I most definitely stole from my mom). It is one of those fragrances that evades any specific season or feel, with a frosty, fresh Aldehydes profile infused with warm hints of peach and bergamot. It is a long-lasting scent that feels like clean, fresh bed sheets yet still naturally floral and plant-like. Its versatility makes it an ideal fragrance for any season, outfit, or event.

Matière Première Néroli Oranger

As someone from California, Neroli Oranger feels like home. It is one of my all time favorite scents and smells like bottled sunshine and far-off orange groves drifting on the breeze. While perhaps less suited to Scotland, it is a nostalgic, beautiful scent reminiscent of summer and one I often reach for on my mom’s perfume tray.