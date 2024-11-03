Musicians for Harris: An Overview of the Music Stars Supporting the Harris Walz Campaign

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s hard to escape mentions of the upcoming US election, especially since it is now only days away. If you’re anything like me, then election news comes with an overwhelming immense sense of dread. However, for huge music nerds like me, there’s also been an upside to this year’s election news cycle: the constant headlines about the various music stars campaigning for the Democratic Party.

It’s certainly not unusual for musicians to vocalize their politics. Artists across genres have been well known for championing political causes for decades. However, this year feels different. From artists like Megan Thee Stallion performing at one of Kamala Harris’ earliest rallies, to more recent rally performances of Gracie Abrams and Maggie Rogers, Harris seems to be marking her campaign as the favorite for the cool music stars.

Although not typically considered must-see TV, the roll call during the Democratic National Convention grabbed national attention precisely because of the emphasis on music. Viewers were excited by the on-stage DJ who turned the event into a very musical experience, and set a party atmosphere with song picks unique to each state. Lil’ Jon’s surprise appearance only added to the excitement, with the rapper coming out of the crowd to represent Georgia while singing his hits “Turn Down for What” and “Get Low.”

In the wake of the convention, musicians’ support for the Harris campaign continued to roll in. Mega-pop stars sent cable news and social media platforms into a frenzy with their Harris endorsements. Yet, there remains speculation on how much influence these stars and their massive fan bases will actually have on the outcome of the election. From Taylor Swift’s famous “childless cat lady” social media endorsement to Beyoncé appearing at Kamala Harris’ recent Houston rally, the political power of music fandoms is certainly being tested this election.

In addition, the support of artists like country music superstar Willie Nelson, rap legend Eminem, and rock icon Bruce Springsteen demonstrates musicians endorsing Harris aren’t limited to the pop stars. The musical support for Harris spans genre and age range.

The Republican party has often used classic rock and country music on political campaigns, with these genres seeming to represent very narrow and traditionalist views on what counts as “American” culture. In their endorsements of Harris, stars like Willie Nelson and Bruce Springsteen make it clear that Republican politics don’t align with their morals or their music. The Harris campaign has been striving to break the belief that the Republicans are the only party representing “traditional America”; these endorsements from classic rock and country music legends only help her case.

The most recent influx of musicians endorsing Harris has come in response to Tony Hinchcliff’s offensive comments about Puerto Rico at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally. In the wake of this rally, artists like Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Ricky Martin all took to social media to share their endorsements of Harris and encourage their fans to vote in the upcoming election.

There are far more artists supporting Harris than I can even cover! So, to check out the artists who have recently performed at Harris rallies, see Vogue’s coverage here, and to see an even more extensive list of the artists supporting Harris, check out Billboard’s list here.

I hope music can provide us all with some much needed uplifting energy this election season and, if you’re an eligible US voter, please make sure to vote by November 5th!