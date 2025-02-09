The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter.

Okay, I know what you’re thinking (especially if you looked her up after seeing this title). Morgan Riddle seems like your average WAG. Beautiful. Well-dressed. Living the dream life at luxurious sports events. But even though I’m biased from being a fan of hers for years, the title is true – Morgan Riddle is not your average WAG.

If you’re not big into the sports world, you may ask yourself, “what’s a WAG anyway”? It stands for Wives And Girlfriends, and is a label given to the wives and girlfriends of famous athletes. And a lot of the time, WAGs are mysteriously beautiful women that get captured perfectly at every angle at their significant other’s sporting event. The thing about Morgan is that she’s all of this and more.

Morgan Riddle is from Saint Paul, Minnesota. She comes from a dairy farm family and lived a completely normal, Midwestern life. Morgan left the Midwest for university and attended Wagner College in NYC, where she studied English Literature. She worked multiple corporate jobs, while posting on social media, until she met Taylor Fritz, the #1 American Men’s Tennis Player, on a dating app. So many WAGs, it seems, come from highly fortunate backgrounds. They are high-rollers from birth, or even famous themselves, which is how they meet their partners. Morgan isn’t one of them.

Meeting Taylor Fritz in 2020 and getting into a relationship with him didn’t start her career – it just expedited it. She had a corporate job, and was already influencing. Dating Fritz simply allowed her to follow her dream (which she had been working on since 2013). She got to travel more and developed her own realm of content – the life of a tennis WAG. The travels, the tournaments, the outfits, you name it, she’s got it. She was named the “most famous woman in men’s tennis” by the New York Times – not because of the material, but the opposite. She is outspoken about pressing political topics and is never afraid to stand up for what’s right, regardless of the consequences.

What so many love about Morgan isn’t her outfits, WAG status, or luxurious travels, it’s that she’s worked for what she has now. She lived a normal life similar to so many of us, a product of a dairy family in the Midwest and decided to take a leap and follow her dreams in NYC. With a foundation of hard work, grit, and drive, she deserves all her success. Morgan Riddle is not your average WAG – she’s so much more.