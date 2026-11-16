This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“I’m Kathryn Turner, Director of Product Development at M&S”, a TikTok hook I’m sure many of you are familiar with. Turner, who boasts over 300k followers on TikTok has nailed her personal brand image with her videos following one of two formats. Both types of video begin with Kathryn taking us around a M&S store, but here the path divulges. In one video, she’ll show us the delicious new sweet treats in store (Cookies I’m looking at you). In the second type she’ll boast about a new M&S health product (think the viral avocado oil crisps).

Until recently, I had only seen positive comments about Kathryn. She was labelled a ‘British icon’ and the ‘people’s princess’. People joked that she had ruined their diets or bankrupted them with her tantalising reviews of snacks. But this week after the release of the viral caramel, chocolate and cornflake cookies, I began to see the tides turn. A video comparing M&S’ food releases to fast fashion came across my feed. The comments section was full of critique for both Turner and M&S. People claimed that she was going to cause a diabetes epidemic in the UK, and people were actually begging for Jamie Oliver to step in (some deep British cultural lore is required to understand this, which I don’t have the time to delve into). Others argued that the frenzy over a sweet treat was part of the problem of mass consumerism.

This got me thinking that there was some truth to these accusations. After all, when I went food shopping last week, I too saw a queue forming around the bakery section and people grabbing bags of cookies and dot cakes with great fervor. This is not to yuck anyone’s yum. I need at least one sweet treat a day to keep myself going, and balance is of course necessary. But the cookies that have been going viral total over 1600 calories a packet and nearly 30g of sugar per cookie (that’s around 7 sugarcubes, the maximum amount recommended by the NHS for adults each day) which makes me ask the question: should they really be promoted so keenly?

I have no idea what snacks are new at the Tesco bakery. I don’t know if ASDA have started selling dot cakes, and I couldn’t tell you what pies have been discontinued from Sainsburys. M&S, however, is a different story. This is particularly interesting when you think about restrictions that have come into place around the advertising of ‘unhealthy’ food in the UK. Interestingly, there is a ban in the UK on content creators being paid to advertise food that has a high sugar and saturated fat content. Kathryn Turner circumvents this by not being classed as a content creator. Think about it, every video she begins with her famous catchphrase signposting her actual job. She’s reminding us at every turn that she is not a content creator, and therefore she can advertise as much as she likes. Adverts for highly processed food are also not allowed on TV, but endlessly scroll TikTok and you’ll find not only Kathryn Turner’s videos, but the onslaught of reviews, criticisms, parody content and Halloween costumes of her. Wherever you look, after a while, you’ll find all roads lead back to M&S.

The recent hype around M&S is doing wonders for a business which reported £402.6 million profits last year, despite a recent cyber attack. It’s no revelation to acknowledge that advertising is all around us, and we’re susceptible to it. I love fad food (dubai chocolate is delicious and I will hear no other opinions on this) but having an awareness of this is a different thing. So, next time you hear Kathryn’s famous opening line, think about the team meeting that created the idea and the millions they’re pocketing, and the charm becomes less appealing.