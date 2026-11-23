This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This summer, my travels brought me to the idyllic, sun-drenched and rather playful island of Hydra. The spirit of beach days and leisurely dining seemed to pervade the general atmosphere throughout the day, followed by the excitement of parties and excessive cocktails at night.

Yet there was something much more special, resting peacefully, just within reach on the top of this island. The beautiful natural landscape beckoned me to explore further, and discover what else the island had to offer beyond its lively harbour and winding streets. After venturing out of town, through a forest, and scaling what felt like an enormous mountain in the torrid heat for an unending amount of time, I finally reached the Monastery of Prophet Elias. Basking in the satisfaction of reaching the summit, and almost inexplicably drawn to the beautiful structure before me, I wandered inside. There, I found water and refreshments, alongside food produced by the monks themselves, left for visitors to take in exchange for whatever money they were trusted to leave; an understated gesture of hospitality and one that seemed to belong to an entirely different tone of life.

Adding to my growing sense of mysticism, there was not another soul in sight. The monks seemed to be tucked away somewhere within the monastery, perhaps absorbed in prayer or meditation. There was, however, the presence of an enormous and rather beautiful dog, who, almost as though out of a film, gently led me into the courtyard before disappearing off on his own. There I sat. The entire place was shrouded in a profound silence. Yet, rather than feeling empty or isolating, it carried a peculiar sense of warmth, awe and wonder. I felt I could have sat there for hours. And perhaps that was precisely what resonated with me most. Having spent the preceding days immersed in a lively, rather indulgent atmosphere, I found myself captivated by a place that offered just wonderful stillness. It got me thinking about the fascination with monastic life. Why is it that, increasingly, people accustomed to the comforts, conveniences and constant stimulation of modern Western existence are choosing to retreat into environments shaped around simplicity and spiritual discipline? What exactly are we searching for when we seek out such a life?

There are, of course, many distinct reasons why people find themselves drawn towards monastic life. For some, it is an exercise in soul-searching, a temporary departure from the familiarities of everyday existence or the society they live in, in the hope of reconnecting with parts of themselves that may feel lost, or disconnected. Perhaps during a period of spiritual uncertainty, the prospect of removing oneself from present surroundings offers an opportunity for self-reflection and deeper discovery. However, for many, monastic life isn’t simply a temporary pursuit, but an entirely different way of dedicating one’s life. What might be a temporary retreat for one is a lifelong spiritual vocation for another.

Beyond the obvious opportunity for spiritual exploration and a deeper connection with religion, monasteries offer an entirely different relationship with routine and one’s surroundings. Life is often organised around a careful balance of prayer, contemplation and work, with the latter extending beyond the immediate needs of the monastic community and into service for the wider one. Studies and meditation alongside agricultural work, cooking, maintaining the monastery and caring for others all become part of a much larger, disciplined, spiritual practice. There is an understanding that work is not necessarily undertaken for personal or material reward, but as a bodily and mental expression of service and devotion. The deep emphasis on silence and contemplation encourages a more conscious engagement with one’s own thoughts, something that can feel almost foreign to those accustomed to the constant distractions of contemporary life. Rather than filling every waking moment with activity, there is an invitation to observe, reflect and confront thoughts that everyday life allows us to avoid.

Increasingly, people are willing and able to travel across continents in pursuit of these experiences, whether to escape the expectations of their own societies or perhaps to find something within themselves they feel is missing. From Buddhist monasteries of Thailand, Nepal and India, to Orthodox Christian communities scattered across the Greek islands and the mountains of Meteora, there is an extraordinary variety of spiritual traditions that welcome visitors, or postulants, seeking a lived understanding of their practices. These different denominations and beliefs each offer their own interpretations of devotion, whether through meditation and mindfulness, prayer and contemplation, or other forms of religious discipline. Despite their differences, there seems to be a common thread in the opportunity they offer to step away from familiar surroundings and immerse oneself in something beyond the ordinary. Perhaps it is precisely this multifaceted nature of spiritual experience that makes these journeys so compelling. What stands out most it the possibility of encountering an entirely different perspective on life, and perhaps taking a little of it home with us through a transformative cultural exchange.