Minimalism at the Oscars

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If there’s one thing this year’s Oscars proved, it’s that embellishing less can still say everything. While red carpet fashion is usually synonymous with extravagance, the 98th Academy Awards carved out space for something softer and sleeker: minimalism.

Icons In White

Bella Hadid set the tone at the 2026 Oscars Vanity Fair after party in a crisp white Prada two-piece that felt effortlessly put together. It was understated, but in that intentional way that makes you look twice. Similarly, Emma Stone leaned into clean lines in a beautifully cut white gown by Louis Vuitton, balancing elegance with subtle detail. Even though it may look simple at first glance, this unique masterpiece was entirely hand-sewn over more than 600 hours of stitching.

90s Revival

Perhaps one of the most talked-about minimalist moments came from Sarah Pidgeon, whose look paid tribute to her lead role as 90s icon Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. Wearing a custom Calvin Kevin gown, Pidgeon fully embraced both that decade’s signature restraint and CBK’s close relationship to the brand and designer himself. Complete with natural hair and makeup, the whole look felt like a quiet tribute to an era of simplicity and to the current ‘chic minimalism’ that has been popular in response to her starring role in the Love Story biopic.

The Slip Dress Comeback

Zoe Saldaña also embraced the slip dress revival in a black Saint Laurent lace-and-satin number. Renate Reinsve, wearing Louis Vuitton, is also committed to minimalism across the board — from a striking red strapless gown on the main carpet to a sheer black look later in the evening. Her overall styling remained just as refined with a low ponytail, bold lip, and almost no accessories.

Elsewhere, Vicky Krieps, wearing Bottega Veneta, and Chloe Fineman, wearing Daniella Kallmeyer, showed how minimalism doesn’t have to be predictable. Both experimenting with texture, tailoring, or subtle embellishments while still keeping the fit clean and controlled.

Drama Steals The Scene

But while minimalism had a major moment, it didn’t completely take over. And in true Oscars fashion, drama was never far behind.

Teyana Taylor fully embraced the theatrical side of the red carpet with a feathered, crystal-embellished Chanel gown that felt bold and glamorous. Demi Moore followed suit in a Gucci look that embraced a McQueen era spectacle, complete with intricate detailing and a dramatic silhouette.

Elle Fanning delivered one of the night’s most ethereal looks, stepping out in a Givenchy gown adorned with delicate, petal-like details. And Jessie Buckley, wearing Chanel, brought an unexpected twist with bold colour blocking.

Whether it was the quiet confidence of a perfectly clean-cut gown or the drama of a show-stopping train, the message was clear: there’s no single way to own the red carpet.